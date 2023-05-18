Trends :Karnataka ElectionTamil Nadu Hooch TragedyAir India Flight TurbulenceCannes 2023Delhi Weather
Home » India » BJP MP Rattan Lal Kataria Dies After Illness

BJP MP Rattan Lal Kataria Dies After Illness

Former Union minister and the BJP's Ambala MP Rattan Lal Kataria had been admitted to the PGIMER in Chandigarh for the past month following an illness

Advertisement

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: May 18, 2023, 10:16 IST

Chandigarh, India

Rattan Lal Kataria is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son. (File Photo/PTI)
Rattan Lal Kataria is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son. (File Photo/PTI)

Former Union minister and the BJP’s Ambala MP Rattan Lal Kataria died on Thursday. He was 71.

Senior BJP leaders, including Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and the party’s state unit chief Om Prakash Dhankar, expressed their condolences.

Kataria had been admitted to the PGIMER in Chandigarh for the past month following an illness. He died around 3.30 am, an aide told PTI.

Kataria is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son.

"I am deeply saddened by the demise of former Union Minister of State and MP from Ambala Ratan Lal Kataria," Khattar said in a tweet in Hindi.

Kataria always raised his voice in Parliament for the benefit of society and the progress of the people of Haryana, Khattar said and added, "His departure is an irreparable loss to politics."

RELATED NEWS

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

Follow us on

first published: May 18, 2023, 10:16 IST
last updated: May 18, 2023, 10:16 IST
Read More