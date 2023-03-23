BJP to Distribute Urdu Translation of PM's 'Mann Ki Baat' Among UP Madrasas

With an eye on the 2024 general election, the BJP will distribute a compilation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly radio address ‘Mann ki Baat’ translated into Urdu among madrasas and Islamic scholars in Uttar Pradesh in a bid to woo Muslims.

Uttar Pradesh BJP Minority Morcha President Kunwar Basit Ali has compiled 12 episodes of the prime minister’s radio programme for the year 2022.

“Twelve episodes of Prime Minister Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme have been translated into Urdu and will be published as a book. Episodes from January to December 2022 have been included in this. It has been compiled by me and translated by Tabish Farid of Meerut," Ali told PTI.

“It is expected that the book will be ready and printed during Ramzan. The target is to take this book to one lakh people," he added.

The book is also set to include congratulatory messages from heads of Islamic educational institutions such as Darul Uloom Deoband and Nadwatul Ulema.

“The book will not be available for sale. It will be distributed as a gift in Muslim-dominated areas of Uttar Pradesh. Workers of the BJP’s state minority cell take this book as a gift to prominent madrasas, Islamic scholars, Urdu teachers and ulemas," he said.

Ali said the purpose of the exercise is to spread the prime minister’s messages among the Muslim community.

“At many times it happens that the people of the Muslim community are unable to listen to the prime minister’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ which always has a deep message hidden for the betterment of the society," he said.

In the radio programme, the prime minister often mentions various schemes and initiatives of the government as well as people who have made outstanding contributions in the social sector, Ali said.

“The purpose of publishing this book is that the Muslim community should also be benefitted and be inspired by the messages of the prime minister." After organizing conferences to connect Pasmanda Muslims, the BJP is preparing for ‘Sneh Milan – One Country, One DNA’ conferences in the Muslim-dominated Lok Sabha constituencies of western Uttar Pradesh in April.

