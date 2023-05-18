Black Cats, MARCOS Deployed in Srinagar Ahead of G20 Meeting

Multiple teams of the National Security Guard (NSG), also known as the ‘Black Cats’, and Marine Commandos (MARCOS) have been deployed in Srinagar ahead of the important G20 meeting which is scheduled to take place from Monday next week.

The steps have been taken to counter terror attacks in the city ahead of the meeting as serval outfits have been threatening the meetings through their statements following the Rajouri attack which left five army men dead.

NSG men today appeared at the Lal Chowk, the heart of the city, and took a brief about the area.

Eyewitnesses told News18 that NSG men went inside hotels located at the centre. In the past, terrorists have carried out sensational attacks in the city’s heart and then taken refuge in the nearby buildings and hotels.

To secure the Dal Lake area, Marine Commandos in the Lake have been deployed since yesterday as the G-20 venue — SKICC — is surrounded by the lake. MARCOS have been seen taking rounds of the lake since yesterday.

“They are well trained and equipped with modern equipment. MARCOS are efficient to deal with any situation in a waterbody and their response is very fast," an official said.

In a meeting in Srinagar, Vijay Kumar, ADGP, Kashmir zone, had laid stress on the importance of river and lakes around the summit venues and the need for MARCOS to provide a strong security cover for the water bodies was felt.

In the past, during such high-profile events of visits, terror outfits have tried to carry out sensational attacks.

“Security forces don’t want to leave any chances. A tight security mechanism has been adopted to ensure foolproof security is provided," a source told News18.

The NSG team, along with the Special Operations Group (SOG), will be deployed to counter any suicide attack bid. Officials said that specialised NSG teams with counter drones will be deployed at all venues.