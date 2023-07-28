Blaze at Tent Godown in Delhi, 12 Fire Tenders Rushed

A tent godown in southwest Delhi’s Jaunapur caught fire Friday evening, officials said. According to the fire department officials, they received information about the blaze around 5.20 pm, following which 12 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

“The fire is under control. So far no causality has been reported," they added.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

