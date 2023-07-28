Trends :Weather TodayPSLV-C56 LaunchAnju Himachal RainsArmy Jawan Missing
Blaze at Tent Godown in Delhi, 12 Fire Tenders Rushed

Blaze at Tent Godown in Delhi, 12 Fire Tenders Rushed

Till now, no causalities has been reported in the fire.

Published By: Aashi Sadana

PTI

Last Updated: July 28, 2023, 22:46 IST

New Delhi, India

Screengrab from the video of the fire in Delhi. (ANI)
Screengrab from the video of the fire in Delhi. (ANI)

A tent godown in southwest Delhi’s Jaunapur caught fire Friday evening, officials said.

According to the fire department officials, they received information about the blaze around 5.20 pm, following which 12 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

    • “The fire is under control. So far no causality has been reported," they added.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    • Tags:
    first published: July 28, 2023, 22:06 IST
    last updated: July 28, 2023, 22:46 IST
