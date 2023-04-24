Trends :Chhattisgarh Naxal AttackGaur City FireKochi Water MetroWrestler ProtestUP Board Results
'Blood Stains' Found in Atiq Ahmed's Office: Police

Police reached gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed's office in Prayagraj after receiving information that blood marks were seen there. They found "blood-stained" clothes and a knife in the office

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: April 24, 2023, 23:39 IST

Prayagraj, India

On the night of April 15, Atiq Ahmad (60) and Ashraf were shot dead at point-blank range by three men posing as journalists in the middle of a media interaction while police personnel were escorting them to a medical college in Prayagraj for a checkup. (PTI File Photo)
On the night of April 15, Atiq Ahmad (60) and Ashraf were shot dead at point-blank range by three men posing as journalists in the middle of a media interaction while police personnel were escorting them to a medical college in Prayagraj for a checkup. (PTI File Photo)

Police on Monday found what appeared to be blood smeared on the walls of the abandoned office of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed, who was shot dead recently while being taken for a medical checkup in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj.

Police also found “blood-stained" clothes and a knife in the office located in the Chakia locality of Prayagraj, a senior officer said.

The police reached Ahmed’s office after receiving information that blood marks were seen there, Deputy Commissioner of Police Deepak Bhukar told reporters.

The forensic team has collected the samples which will be sent for analysis to determine whether it was human blood or animal, he said, adding that the report is likely to come by evening.

Ahmed, a former Samajwadi Party MP, and his brother Ashraf were shot dead on April 15 by three assailants when they were being taken by the police for a medical examination. They were brought in Prayagraj in connection with the 2005 Umesh Pal murder case.

On March 21, police said they recovered more than Rs 74 lakh cash and illegal weapons from a partially demolished office of Ahmed in the Chakia area on the information provided by two of his five accomplices arrested on the same day, officials said.

They said the front part of his office had been already demolished by the Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) long ago using a bulldozer.

