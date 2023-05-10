BMC Officials Suspended for Corruption Continue to Work Under Guise of ‘Covid Duty', RTI Reveals

A Right To Information (RTI) query has shown that the BMC has reinstated nearly 116 officials, who were facing corruption charges, on the pretext of “Covid-19 duty".

The RTI filed by young activist Jeetendra Ghadge showed that Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has put these officials back on duty despite being suspended for serious offences.

Most of these officials were primarily caught red-handed for accepting bribes.

The BMC has brought back 53 officials of the solid waste management department, 23 from the city engineers department, 6 each from the water, security and fire departments, 17 from the health department, and 6 from three hospitals.

In the RTI application, Ghadge had also asked the BMC to share the names and designations of these officials, but it refused citing the RTI Rules 2005, 8(1)(j), which says that the disclosure of information has no relationship to any public activity or interest.

When Ghadge asked of the reinstatement order copy of the officials who were facing inquiry by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), cases or were suspended due to corruption charges, the RTI authority denied having any such orders in the concerned office.

Ghadge said, “It is serious concern that these officials continue to work in the name of Covid duty even though the pandemic and related duties have ended. At a time when there are numerous allegations of corruption against the BMC officials, it is unfortunate to see the BMC trying to protect and provide them with a backdoor entry."

He alleged that the main reason why the BMC has allowed suspended officials is because they are already being paid half the salary. Instead of paying half the salary to the suspended officials, the BMC should not pay during the suspension period and employ new officials. “We appeal to the BMC to prioritise the employment of honest and qualified candidates rather than protecting corrupt officials," he added.

News18 reached out to BMC administrator IS Chahal for his comment, who said, “There is system via which we review the suspension cases. Even one of the Govt Resolution (GR) says that suspended officials can be reinstated. While reinstating these officials we had made clear that they will not get any sensitive assignment or post. After suspension, they do get salary and no work is assigned to them. By reinstating (them), we are making them work so that they won’t get a free salary."

