BMTC Conductor Burnt to Death After Bus He Was Sleeping in Catches Fire in Bengaluru

A BMTC bus conductor was burnt to death after a stationary bus that he was sleeping in caught fire in Bengaluru early Friday.

According to media reports, the incident took place in Bengaluru’s Lingadheeranahalli. The BMTC bus driver was also sleeping in the same bus as the conductor. However, he escaped the fire as he stepped out to go to the toilet when the bus caught fire.

The bus conductor who died has been identified as 45-year-old Muthayya Swamy. His body was sent to Victoria hospital for further examination.

Cops patrolling the area nearby noticed the fire and informed the fire department and called emergency services. Despite their efforts to put out the fire, officials were unable to save the conductor.

BMTC officials visited the incident site and issued a statement later. “The incident took place at 4.45 am on Friday. Driver Prakash and operator Muthayya were sleeping in the bus parked at the Lingadheeranahalli bus station when the incident occurred," the statement read.

According to BMTC, the bus driver claimed he did not notice the fire and a full investigation is currently underway.

