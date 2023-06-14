Bodies of 3 People Fished Out of Ganga in Prayagraj, One Missing

Bodies of three out of four people who drowned in the Ganga while taking a bath at the Phaphamau ghat here have been recovered, police said on Wednesday.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Shivkuti) Rajesh Kumar Yadav said Umesh Kumar Yadav (40), a jawan in the Rapid Action Force, his son Vivek Raj (11), daughter Deepshika (7) and neighbour Abhinav (9) had gone to the ghat on Tuesday.