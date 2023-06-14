Trends :Cyclone BiparjoyKerala 'Love Jihad'Mira Road Murder Case'Rapist Family'WFI Chief vs Wrestlers
Bodies of 3 People Fished Out of Ganga in Prayagraj, One Missing

They drowned after venturing into deeper water, the official said, adding bodies of Umesh Kumar Yadav, Vivek Raj and Abhinav have been recovered

June 14, 2023, 15:05 IST

Deepshikha is still missing and efforts are on to trace her (PTI File Photo)
Bodies of three out of four people who drowned in the Ganga while taking a bath at the Phaphamau ghat here have been recovered, police said on Wednesday.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Shivkuti) Rajesh Kumar Yadav said Umesh Kumar Yadav (40), a jawan in the Rapid Action Force, his son Vivek Raj (11), daughter Deepshika (7) and neighbour Abhinav (9) had gone to the ghat on Tuesday.

    • They drowned after venturing into deeper water, the official said, adding bodies of Umesh Kumar Yadav, Vivek Raj and Abhinav have been recovered.

    Deepshikha is still missing and efforts are on to trace her, police said.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    June 14, 2023, 15:05 IST
    last updated: June 14, 2023, 15:05 IST
