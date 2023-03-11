Bodies of Man, Girl Found Hanging from Tree in UP's Sitapur

The bodies of a man and a 16-year-old girl were found hanging from a tree in Obari village here on Saturday, police said.

It is suspected that they committed suicide as their families were against them being in a relationship, they said.

Sitapur Superintendent Police Ghule Susheel Chandrabhan said after receiving information about the bodies, a police team reached the village and brought them down from the tree.

Primary evidence suggests suicide but the actual cause of death will be known only after postmortem, he said.

The man was 19 years old and the girl 16 years old. They were residents of the same village, the officer said. They were in a relationship for the last two years, their families have claimed, the SP said and added that the incident was reported by the Kotwali police station.

