Bodies of Man, Girl Found Hanging from Tree in UP's Sitapur

Primary evidence suggests suicide but the actual cause of death will be known only after postmortem, police said.

Published By: Pritha Mallick

PTI

Last Updated: March 11, 2023, 19:23 IST

Sitapur, India

It is suspected that they committed suicide as their families were against them being in a relationship. (Photo: Shutterstock)
The bodies of a man and a 16-year-old girl were found hanging from a tree in Obari village here on Saturday, police said.

It is suspected that they committed suicide as their families were against them being in a relationship, they said.

Sitapur Superintendent Police Ghule Susheel Chandrabhan said after receiving information about the bodies, a police team reached the village and brought them down from the tree.

Primary evidence suggests suicide but the actual cause of death will be known only after postmortem, he said.

The man was 19 years old and the girl 16 years old. They were residents of the same village, the officer said. They were in a relationship for the last two years, their families have claimed, the SP said and added that the incident was reported by the Kotwali police station.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

first published: March 11, 2023, 19:23 IST
last updated: March 11, 2023, 19:23 IST
