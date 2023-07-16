Body of BJP Worker Found Hanging in Bengal's Malda

The body of an elderly BJP worker was found hanging inside his house in West Bengal’s Malda district on Sunday morning, triggering protests among a section of villagers who accused local Trinamool Congress leaders of abetment.

Police said the body of 62-year-old Buran Murmu was found hanging inside his room at Bamangola, adding that he lived in the same house with his son and daughter-in-law.

Murmu’s daughter-in-law had contested the recent panchayat elections on a TMC ticket but lost to the BJP, following which Buran was assaulted by his son and other Trinamool supporters, the protesters alleged. Police said Murmu’s son Biplab will be interrogated.