Body of Missing 4-yr-old Girl Found 'Stuffed in Sack' Near Drain in MP's Ujjain

The body was found on Wednesday evening, an official said, adding three persons have been detained and they have told the police that the girl ventured into their place and drowned in a tank there

PTI

Last Updated: June 08, 2023, 15:39 IST

Ujjain, India

Fearing they would be held responsible for her death, they dumped the body near the drain, the official said.(Representative Image/News18)
A four-year-old girl, who went missing while playing outside her house two days back, has been found dead with the body stuffed in a sack and dumped near a drain in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain city, police said on Thursday.

    Fearing they would be held responsible for her death, they dumped the body near the drain, the official said. As per initial investigation, it appears to be a case of “accidental drowning", Ujjain Superintendent of Police (SP) Sachin Sharma told.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: June 08, 2023, 15:39 IST
    last updated: June 08, 2023, 15:39 IST
