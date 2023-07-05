Trends :Weather NewsMaharashtra Politics Bengal Poll ViolenceDelhi RainsMP Peeing Case
Home » India » Body Of Woman Found In Gunny Bag In Mumbai's Worli; FIR Lodged

Body Of Woman Found In Gunny Bag In Mumbai's Worli; FIR Lodged

As soon as the information was received, Mumbai police reached the spot, took the dead body in their custody and sent it for postmortem

Advertisement

Curated By: Sanstuti Nath

News18.com

Last Updated: July 05, 2023, 11:22 IST

Mumbai, India

Worli police also registered a case against an unknown person (Representative Image/News18)
Worli police also registered a case against an unknown person (Representative Image/News18)

An unidentified woman’s decomposed body was found stuffed in a gunny bag at Worli Sea Face in Mumbai, police said on Wednesday morning. As per the police, the limbs of the victim were fractured, and it is suspected to be a case of murder.

Some locals spotted the gunny bag floating in the sea waters on Tuesday morning and alerted the police. As soon as the information was received, Mumbai police reached the spot, took the bag in their custody,

Due to the high tide, the bag floated and got stuck in a drain near the Coast Guard office in Worli area, an official said.

Advertisement

The police seized the bag and found the decomposed body of a woman inside it, the official said, adding the deceased was yet to be identified.

The body has been sent for postmortem.

It is suspected the woman was murdered and the body then dumped into the sea, he said.

top videos
  • Kushal Tandon & Shivangi Joshi On Their New Show 'Barsaatein' & Working With Ekta Kapoor | EXCLUSIVE
  • Ameesha Patel Invites Internet's Ire With Her Latest Homophobic Statements; Time For Her To Shut Up?
  • Kiara Advani Follows A Healthy Lifestyle To Achieve Fitness | Watch To LEARN How She Does It
  • Manoj Muntashir's Apology For Adipurush Dialogues | Neetu Kapoor's Birthday | Tom Cruise's Hindi
  • Deepika Skips Birthday Post For Ranveer | Bhumi Spotted With Beau | Bollywood Celebs Join Threads

    • Worli police also registered a case against an unknown person and started an investigation into the matter

    (With PTI Inputs)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Sanstuti NathDrama Queen in her own world, Sanstuti Nath writes on Indian politics and covers...Read More

    first published: July 05, 2023, 10:53 IST
    last updated: July 05, 2023, 11:22 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App