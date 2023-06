Boeing Backs PM Modi's 'Make in India' Initiative, Says CEO Calhoun

Boeing CEO David L Calhoun has said his company supports Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Make in India’ initiative and will play a key role in the rapid expansion of the country’s commercial aviation market.

Calhoun met Modi and discussed the importance of Boeing’s eight decades of aerospace partnership with India during the prime minister’s state visit to the US.

“Boeing is proud to be playing a key role in the rapid expansion of India’s commercial aviation market, and in the mission readiness and modernisation of the nation’s defence forces, said Calhoun on Sunday.

“We support Prime Minister Modi’s Make in India initiative, with more than 5,000 people in India pursuing high-quality careers doing innovative work on the Boeing team," he said.