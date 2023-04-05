B'wood Tale of 'Inteqam' Gets Real. Chhattisgarh Man Gifts Ex Home Theatre with Bomb, Kills Her Husband

An estranged lover’s ‘revenge plan in a deadly home theatre’ killed a newly-married man and his brother, while seriously injuring five others. The incident took place at Chamari village in Chhattisgarh’s Kawardha district.

According to Kabirdham additional superintendent of police, Manisha Thakur, a man, identified as one Sarju, was angry with his ex-girlfriend for getting married. Hence, he gifted her the home theatre system with explosives planted inside.

Officials said that when the victim, identified as 22-year-old Hemendra Meravi, was unwrapping the gifts a day after his wedding, he noticed that a “nameless present" box had a home theatre inside.

“As soon as Meravi tried to connect the music system to an electronic socket and switched it on, an explosion occurred, killing him on the spot," ASP Thakur said.

Advertisement

She said that Meravi’s brother who was also present there also suffered burns and died during treatment. The injured people were rushed to a nearby hospital and are under treatment.

“Condition of those injured in the explosion is said to be stable," the ASP added. ASP Thakur further said that a team of forensic experts have been called for an investigation.

According to police, Hemendra Merawi got married on April 1. His brother Rajkumar, 30, and four others, including a one-and-a-half year boy, suffered injuries and they were taken to the district hospital in Kawradha.

Story of Revenge in Karnataka

In December last year, a similar act was revenge was seen in Karnataka’s Hassan when a mixer-grinder that had come as a parcel exploded at a courier office.

There were speculations of the blast being an “act of terror". Some even wondered if kitchen appliances could be of any threat. However, the story got a cinematic twist when the case turned into a story of heartbreak and revenge.

Advertisement

According to officials, a jilted lover tried to kill a woman he was pursuing, by planting a detonator inside a mixer and sending it as a gift to her. Before the appliance could reach its destination, the fate took its turn and an innocent person at the courier office had to bear the brunt.

The story began when a 32-year-old divorcee created a profile on a matrimonial website, where she met a 28-year-old man who was a widower from Bengaluru. The two began talking and everything seemed to be going well for them, until the situation changed with the woman distancing herself from the Bengaluru man. She even declined to marry him.

Advertisement

An official said that to win the woman back, the lover sent her two gifts but she “discarded them without opening". The man then decided to take revenge, and fixed a detonator inside a new mixer-grinder. He sent it through DTDC courier service. But the woman returned the parcel to the courier office after seeing that the sender’s name was not mentioned on the box.

The box was lying in the courier office for two days. Since no one came to claim it or contacted them, the courier franchise owner, Shashi Kumar, grew curious and opened it. He found a mixer grinder inside and was surprised to see it in good shape.

Advertisement

“He then thought of testing, and seeing if it actually worked. As he plugged it into a socket and switched it on, the mixer-grinder exploded with a loud noise. The intensity of the blast was such that windows, doors and walls of the shop were damaged," a police officer told reporters.

Read all the Latest India News here