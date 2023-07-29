Delhi-Jammu Rajdhani Bomb Threat Call a Hoax; Passengers Safe, Train Departs 5 Hours Late

A bomb threat call was received on the Delhi-Jammu Tawi Rajdhani Express at around 9 pm on Friday, following which the train was stopped at 9:35 pm in Haryana’s Sonipat for inspection. However, the bomb threat turned out to be a hoax.

All the passengers were confirmed to be safe, and the train finally departed from the Sonipat station at 2 am.

Earlier, upon receiving the threat call, the Northern Railways stated that a team comprising bomb disposal squad, sniffer dogs, and police promptly reached the site and conducted a thorough inspection of the train.

Northern Railways CPRO Deepak Kumar said the first team reached the spot at 11:40 pm, while another is on its way. Besides this, an ambulance, fire brigade, Government Railway Police (GRP), Railway Protection Force (RPF), and railway officers reached the site.

As per the preliminary probe, nothing suspicious was found on the train. And all passengers onboard were reported to be safe.

Many passengers took to Twitter and complained that the train had been halted at Sonipat station for two hours without any explanation from the railway officials.