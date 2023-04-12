Bomb Scare at Patna's Jayprakash Narayan Airport After Threat Call, Premises Searched

A bomb threat call was received at Patna’s Jayprakash Narayan Airport on Wednesday. An anonymous caller made the call at around 10:47 am earlier today. Following the threat call, the bomb disposal squad scanned the airport premises.

Patna Airport Director said that based on the information, Airport Bomb Threat Assessment Committee found the call non-specific. The state BDDS team carried out checks at the airport premises. More details are awaited.

