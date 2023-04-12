Trends :Atiq Ahmed MurderHeatwaveSudan FightingSame Sex MarriagesAtiq Ahmed Burial
Bomb Scare at Patna's Jayprakash Narayan Airport After Threat Call, Premises Searched

An anonymous caller made the call at around 10:47 am earlier today. Following the threat call, the bomb disposal squad scanned the airport premises

Curated By: Pragati Pal

News18.com

Last Updated: April 12, 2023, 14:25 IST

Patna, India

Search operation at Patna airport after a bomb threat call was received. (ANI Photo)
A bomb threat call was received at Patna’s Jayprakash Narayan Airport on Wednesday. An anonymous caller made the call at around 10:47 am earlier today. Following the threat call, the bomb disposal squad scanned the airport premises.

Patna Airport Director said that based on the information, Airport Bomb Threat Assessment Committee found the call non-specific. The state BDDS team carried out checks at the airport premises. More details are awaited.

first published: April 12, 2023, 14:25 IST
last updated: April 12, 2023, 14:25 IST
