Home » India » Bomb Threat Call on Delhi-Pune Flight Triggers Panic at IGI, Nothing Found

Bomb Threat Call on Delhi-Pune Flight Triggers Panic at IGI, Nothing Found

Passengers were instantly deboarded from the plane as a precautionary measure

Reported By: Shankar Anand

Edited By: Pragati Pal

Last Updated: August 18, 2023, 13:42 IST

Delhi, India

Authorities have not confirmed the credibility of the bomb threat as of yet. (Representational Image: News18)
A bomb threat call was received on a Delhi-Pune Vistara flight earlier today causing a temporary disruption at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi. According to reports, the threat was received via a call made to the GMR call centre at around 7:30 am while the boarding was underway.

Nothing suspicious was found on the aircraft following a thorough inspection.

    • The caller made the call to the DIAL control room in Gurugram and claimed that there is a bomb on the Pune-bound Vistara flight. Passengers were instantly deboarded from the plane as a precautionary measure.

    Police have registered an FIR to investigate the caller.

    first published: August 18, 2023, 12:24 IST
    last updated: August 18, 2023, 13:42 IST
