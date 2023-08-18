Bomb Threat Call on Delhi-Pune Flight Triggers Panic at IGI, Nothing Found

A bomb threat call was received on a Delhi-Pune Vistara flight earlier today causing a temporary disruption at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi. According to reports, the threat was received via a call made to the GMR call centre at around 7:30 am while the boarding was underway.
Nothing suspicious was found on the aircraft following a thorough inspection.
The caller made the call to the DIAL control room in Gurugram and claimed that there is a bomb on the Pune-bound Vistara flight. Passengers were instantly deboarded from the plane as a precautionary measure.
Police have registered an FIR to investigate the caller.