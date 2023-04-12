Trends :Atiq Ahmed MurderHeatwaveSudan FightingSame Sex MarriagesAtiq Ahmed Burial
Bomb threat in Delhi School Prompts Evacuation; Nothing Found Yet

The students were evacuated from the building shortly after the email was received. A thorough check by the bomb squad and AS check teams is underway

Curated By: Pragati Pal

News18.com

Last Updated: April 12, 2023, 18:48 IST

New Delhi, India

Indian School located in Delhi's PS defence colony received the email message regarding bombs planted in the premises at 10:49 am earlier today. (Photo: ANI)
Indian School located in Delhi's PS defence colony received the email message regarding bombs planted in the premises at 10:49 am earlier today. (Photo: ANI)

A Delhi school on Monday received a bomb threat in an email following which students were evacuated from the premises. Indian School located in Delhi’s Defence Colony received the email message regarding bombs planted in the premises at 10:49 am earlier today. The students were evacuated from the building shortly after the email was received.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), was quoted by Hindustan Times as saying that the e-mail threat ‘appears to be a hoax’. DCP Chandan Chaudhary also said that a thorough checking of the school premises was done by BDS, BDT, and SWAT teams after evacuating the premises.

“At 10:50 am the school got a bomb threat via e-mail. We evacuated all the students. We deployed BDT and BDS teams. We informed the Special Cell and Special Branch. We have done a visual search with the SWAT team, " Hindustan Times quoted DCP Chaudhary as saying.

first published: April 12, 2023, 12:58 IST
last updated: April 12, 2023, 18:48 IST
