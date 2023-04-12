Bomb threat in Delhi School Prompts Evacuation; Nothing Found Yet

A Delhi school on Monday received a bomb threat in an email following which students were evacuated from the premises. Indian School located in Delhi’s Defence Colony received the email message regarding bombs planted in the premises at 10:49 am earlier today. The students were evacuated from the building shortly after the email was received.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), was quoted by Hindustan Times as saying that the e-mail threat ‘appears to be a hoax’. DCP Chandan Chaudhary also said that a thorough checking of the school premises was done by BDS, BDT, and SWAT teams after evacuating the premises.

“At 10:50 am the school got a bomb threat via e-mail. We evacuated all the students. We deployed BDT and BDS teams. We informed the Special Cell and Special Branch. We have done a visual search with the SWAT team, " Hindustan Times quoted DCP Chaudhary as saying.

