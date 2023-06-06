Bombay HC Directs 2 Influencers To Take Down 'Defamatory' Content Against SII, Its Covishield

The Bombay High Court, in interim relief to Serum Institute of India (SII) its CEO and owner Adar Poonawalla, restrained two social media influencers and their organisations from posting ‘defamatory’ content about their COVID-19 vaccine ‘Covishield’ on the internet.

A single bench of Justice R I Chagla, also directed content creators Yohan Tengra and Ambar Kori to remove the “prima facie defamatory" about the side effects of the vaccine from Twitter and YouTube.

The SII filed a Rs 100 crore defamation suit in December 2022 against Tengra and Kori and their organisations for allegedly posting erroneous content against the company and its COVID-19 vaccine Covishield.

The company had filed an interim application seeking the court to direct the defendants to delete their posts and to restrain them from posting such content pending final disposal of the suit.

The court, in its interim order on Monday, said it was of the prima facie view the SII has satisfied the contents and accusations made by the two persons were defamatory.

The bench noted that SII and its CEO and owner Adar Poonawalla have been “considered" to have saved four million lives in India with their vaccine.

“I am of the prima facie view that the contents are per se defamatory. The vaccine is not banned. No case is made out by the defendants," the judge said in the interim order.

The court will at a later date take up the company’s suit for the final hearing.

The HC directed the defendants to delete all their posts and content against the company and temporarily restrained them from posting any such content further until the suit is heard and decided.

The bench noted that a perusal of the contents posted by the defendants shows there are words used against SII claiming it has “murdered millions by their vaccine", that the company and Adar Poonawalla are consequently “murderers and criminals" and that the company should be shut down and Poonawalla should be arrested and put in jail.

“It was necessary for these defendants to produce material to justify these allegations against the plaintiffs (SII and Poonawalla)," the court said in its order.

“Far from the plaintiffs being ‘murderers’ and ‘criminals’, the plaintiffs have been considered to have saved four millions lives in India," HC said relying on an affidavit submitted in November 2022 in the Supreme Court by the Union government in another matter.

The bench also directed the defendants to issue an unconditional apology stating the defamatory contents were baseless, unsubstantiated and unwarranted.

The SII in its suit claimed the defendants — Yohan Tengra, his organisation Anarchy for Freedom India, and Ambar Koiri and his organisation Awaken India Movement — had been posting and circulating defamatory content against the company and its COVID-19 vaccine Covishield.

The suit said the defendants had also been posting incorrect information that implied the Covishield vaccine was the cause of deaths of multiple persons due to side-effects.

The posts were not only targeting the SII, but also its Chief Executive Officer Adar Poonawalla, it said.