Bombay High Court Allows Transgender Person to Withdraw Plea for Protection after Parents Accept Sexual Identity

A division bench of the Bombay High Court comprising Justice Revati Mohite Dere and Justice Gauri Godse recently allowed a transgender person to withdraw his plea seeking police protection after his parents accepted his choice.

“They (parents) state that they have accepted the sexual identity of the petitioner and as such state that they will shower the petitioner, their child with love and affection and will support him in every way, by giving emotional, mental and physical support, as well as any other support, including supporting the petitioner educational pursuits," the court noted.

The petitioner submitted that he has been accepted by his parents and that he is living with them for the past 20 days and therefore sought leave to withdraw the petition.

Advertisement

However, the petitioner added that he should be granted liberty to approach the police if an occasion so arises in the future, so as to enable him and his partner to provide necessary protection and assistance.

The petitioner was born a female but identified as a transgender man. The petitioner had alleged that he did not disclose his identity fearing non-acceptance by his family.

It was further alleged by the petitioner that when his parents learnt about his sexual identity, they started harassing and threatening him, as a result of which, he was constrained to leave his residence and move to a shelter home.