Bordering on Love: Struggles of Couples from India And Pakistan Who Dared to Push The Boundaries

Love knows no boundaries, but for people residing in India and Pakistan, cross-border love, marriage, or relationships come with a myriad of obstacles. Recent incidents have shed light on the difficulties they face navigating the complex terrain of such unions.

In one instance, an Indian woman, having relocated to Pakistan after marriage, expressed her heartfelt desire to visit relatives back in India. The geographical divide between the two nations posed a formidable barrier, leaving her yearning for a reunion that seems increasingly elusive.

For years, it has been common for strict visa requirements to stand in the way of family exchanges, causing feelings of helplessness and despair. Loved ones just an hour’s drive away could be out of bounds due to these restrictions.

Despite the historical and political tensions between India and Pakistan, these cross-border marriages have endured for centuries in the town of Bhatkal, Karnataka, where residents are marrying brides from Karachi and Lahore in Pakistan. However, the couples face numerous challenges, including difficulties in obtaining citizenship, restricted travel, and bureaucratic obstacles.

With no solutions in sight, some are willing to take risks for cross-border love.

This article explores the stories of individuals like Rafia, Ubaida, and Kareema, shedding light on the struggles they encounter and the aspirations they hold for a reunion with their relatives in neighbouring countries.

Compounding their challenges, more than 70 Pakistani women, who have married Indian men, find themselves waiting in limbo for Indian citizenship. Bureaucratic complexities have left these women in a state of uncertainty, amplifying the emotional turmoil they endure.

These real-life accounts underscore the profound difficulties experienced by citizens from both nations who dare to create bonds across the India-Pakistan border. Their plight serves as a poignant reminder of the challenges of cross-border unions in the region.

Behind bars in pursuit of love

In a remarkable tale of love and desperation, a young Pakistani woman found herself in an Indian jail after attempting to cross the border in search of her beloved, emphasising the legal and logistical challenges associated with such relationships. Khadija Noor, hailing from Faisalabad, Pakistan, embarked on a daring journey that took her from her homeland to Nepal and eventually to the Indo-Nepal border in Bihar.

Khadija had fallen in love with Saeed Ahmed, a resident of Telangana, through social media. Determined to meet him, she decided to make the perilous journey to India, hoping to reach Telangana via Nepal. Luck was not on her side.

At India’s border, Khadija Noor could not produce a visa and other required documents. She was apprehended by the personnel of the Central Armed Police Forces, named Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), at the Indo-Nepal border.

Despite authorities ruling out any espionage involvement or threat to national security, Khadija found herself trapped in a legal limbo. On August 9, 2022, an FIR was registered against her at the Sursand police station in Bihar, with the crime number 401/2022. Although she was granted interim bail in November, her release has been hindered by the requirement of two guarantors, a condition she has been unable to fulfil. Khadija has spent over nine months in jail in Sitamarhi district, her fate uncertain.

In a video that has been circulating on social media, Khadija appears frail and pale, accompanied by a man she claims to be her lover’s brother, who had come to receive her near the border with the intention of taking her to Telangana.

As Khadija’s ordeal persists, she must wonder if her pursuit of love will end in a joyous reunion or be deemed a grave mistake.

According to Khadija, she met Saeed Ahmed online, and their virtual connection blossomed into love over time. However, her parents disapproved of their relationship, prompting her to flee her home and seek refuge in Nepal.

Meanwhile, it appears that Khadija Noor’s parents have distanced themselves from her as her attempts to contact her family, residents of Madina Town in Faisalabad, Pakistan, have been unsuccessful.

A close relative of Khadija informed us that the Pakistani embassy in New Delhi has assured them of providing consular assistance for her release.

She should be shown mercy: Indian lawyer

“Khadija Noor, a non-Indian resident, lacks the legal right to remain in India, and therefore, should be shown mercy and considered for deportation to Pakistan," stated Mahesh Mamindla, a prominent lawyer in the Telangana High Court.

He further emphasised the importance of providing legal support to Khadija, as she navigates her complex situation, urging for her potential release.

Plight of Anarkali

Anarkali, a 74-year-old woman born in Mathura, finds herself caught in a web of bureaucratic hurdles and strained diplomatic relations between India and Pakistan. Her story is one of love, loss, and the struggle to reunite with her family across borders.

In 1978, Anarkali married Noor Muhammad, a distant relative from Lahore. With her son from a previous marriage, Muhammad Asif, in tow, she embarked on a new life in Pakistan. They settled in Bilal Ganj, a vibrant area of Lahore, where they established a humble home.

Tragedy struck when Noor Muhammad passed away, leaving Anarkali and her family in a dire financial situation. With Muhammad Asif now blind and unable to work, the burden of supporting the family fell heavily upon his shoulders. Selling masks and pencils on the street provided a meagre income, but it was far from enough to make ends meet.

Their plight was complicated by the absence of valid visas. Anarkali’s Indian citizenship was deemed void when she acquired Pakistani citizenship in 1985, leaving her in legal limbo. Despite her desire to reunite with her brothers and sisters in India, she has failed to obtain a visa due to the strained relations between the two countries.

Muhammad Asif’s efforts are thwarted by rising inflation and physical disabilities. His wife, also living with a leg impairment, and their infant daughter, rely solely on his meagre earnings. Asif and his wife are also trying to get an India visa for Anarkali but they want to live in Pakistan.

Anarkali’s dream of reuniting with her loved ones remains unfulfilled, trapped amidst diplomatic tensions and incomplete identity documentation.

Efforts underway to reunite Anarkali with family in India

In Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, Mohammad Imran, a nephew of Anarkali, is leading efforts to reunite his father with his long-lost sister. Imran and his family currently reside in the Sheetal Ghati locality near the historic Chowk Bazar.

Our correspondent, upon arriving in the area, discovered that local residents were well aware of Anarkali’s situation. As we inquired about the address of Pahelwan Khushnaseeb Khan, Anarkali’s brother, a Hindu shopkeeper, upon learning that we were journalists, directed us to their ancestral home,

Khan, 58, shared his memories of the day when Anarkali departed for Pakistan from Mathura Junction Railway Station. He distinctly remembered that the train she boarded was a steam locomotive, unlike the present electric ones.

He revealed that they had made two unsuccessful attempts to obtain a visa for Anarkali due to issues with her blocked National Identity Card from Pakistan. He also mentioned the recent passing of their elder brother, who had fondly remembered Anarkali. The entire family longs for a reunion with her and has been making efforts to stay connected through social media platforms, he said.

Mohammad Imran, Anarkali’s nephew, expressed the family’s eagerness to meet her once again. Despite facing visa rejections, Imran personally submitted a NORI visa application at the district magistrate’s office. Due to a glitch in Anarkali’s National Identity Card, the application was rejected.

Anarkali’s story serves as a poignant reminder of the human cost of political discord and border disputes. It highlights the struggles faced by individuals and families caught between nations, longing for a sense of belonging and the comfort of loved ones. As her voice joins a chorus of countless others affected by similar circumstances, Anarkali’s plea for compassion and understanding resonates, transcending the barriers that divide us.

Major hurdle for Anarkali`s visa

In Pakistan, authorities of the Directorate General of Immigration and Passports said that Anarkali’s passport expired in 2017 and it can’t be renewed at the moment as her NIC is blocked by NADRA.

A senior official at the Regional Passport Office of Lahore told us that Anarkali`s passport can be renewed once her National Identity Card is unblocked by NADRA.

Legal remedy for Anarkali

Shahzad Alvi, a renowned social activist and lawyer from the Supreme Court of Pakistan, is an expert in citizenship matters. If Anarkali files a petition in the high court, it has the authority to render a decision based on humanitarian or fundamental human rights, which the relevant department must uphold, he said.

Notably, as the judicial systems in both Pakistan and India have remained largely unchanged since the time of united India, the identical legal framework and procedures can be pursued in India by filing a petition in the high court, Alvi explained.

Rafia Ubaida’s struggle for citizenship

Rafia Ubaida, a resident of Bhatkal who is originally from Karachi, shared her ordeal of trying to obtain Indian citizenship. She has tried three times and failed. This has subjected her to various hardships, such as the need for police permission to travel within Karnataka or India even for medical care.

Rafia said that she is required to submit an application to local police at least 15 days in advance of any travel. If she is granted permission, she has to travel 150 kilometres to the SP’s office in Karwar for validation. After that, it is an additional 300 kilometres to reach a hospital in Mangaluru.

The elusive citizenship application

According to Rafia, when she applied for citizenship, district officials repeatedly demanded additional documents, despite the fact that she has lived in Bhatkal since her marriage in 2001 and speaks the local language. Rafia’s application remains in limbo.

Abu Bakar, Rafia Ubaida’s husband, added that the district officials are specifically requesting a marriage certificate issued by the Registrar of Marriages in Karnataka. Although they possess a marriage certificate issued by the Karnataka State Wakf Board, it is not being accepted as valid documentation. Abu Bakar claimed that the district officials said the certificate issued by the Wakf Board is acceptable only with any other photo identity card of the wife and husband.

Rafia’s husband lamented the fact that his wife has not been issued a unique ID Aadhaar card (with a 12-digit individual identification number that serves as proof of identity and proof of address for residents of India), further complicating her daily life.

Tales of others

Kareema, whose name has been changed for privacy, provides another glimpse into the challenges faced by Pakistani wives living in Bhatkal. She highlights the complexities of maintaining her traditional veiled attire while dealing with intrusive visits from the police and intelligence officials. Kareema, born in Pakistan and holding a Pakistani passport, recounted her frequent court visits and struggles with kidney stones. With her husband working in Dammam, Saudi Arabia, she considers her three children her entire world.

Kareema says whenever any “untoward incidents" happen in the country, police officials visit her home and check that she is present or not due to suspicion of terror attacks.

As the terror suspicion associated with the name Bhatkal became a liability for its residents, an old tradition in the town made their lives even harder. Decades before Partition, Muslim families of the Nawayath community had business links with Karachi and other parts of Pakistan, Kareema said.

As soon as the town’s name started getting associated with terror, the approval for citizenship of many Pakistani brides became difficult. A decade ago, the government even began deporting some of the ‘Karachi wives in Bhatkal’, said an official of the Karnataka police.

The bigger picture

These individual stories illustrate the broader predicament faced by many cross-border couples in Bhatkal. Javeed, whose wife is also from Pakistan, highlights the difficulties of travelling within India due to visa restrictions. He emphasises the need to seek permission from the police for any domestic travel, which entails multiple office visits and verifications.

Despite their efforts, the citizenship requests for these wives remain pending before the ministry of home affairs in Bengaluru. According to a senior police officer from Uttara Kannada district, there are approximately 70 such pending applications, with 16 Pakistani women residing in Bhatkal on long-term visas, most of whom are married to Indian partners.

Shazman Mansoor`s success story

Amid these struggles, there is a glimmer of hope. Shazman Mansoor, a former journalist from Pakistan, obtained Indian citizenship in Bengaluru three years ago. In an interview, she expressed gratitude towards her Indian husband, who provided support during the citizenship application process.

Shazman acknowledged the challenges of visiting her native Karachi due to the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan. She appealed to the government for relaxation in travel restrictions, enabling citizens of both countries to visit and meet their relatives in their respective native places.

Law on citizenship in India and Pakistan

According to officials from Pakistan’s ministry of interior responsible for passport issuance, the process of acquiring Pakistani citizenship is challenging for both foreigners and citizens, as per the Citizenship Act of 1951 and its accompanying Rules of 1952. Notably, there is no established procedure for individuals to regain Pakistani citizenship once they have relinquished it.

Advocate Mamindla from the Telangana High Court emphasised that there are no exceptions in the rules regarding individuals from Pakistan. He stated that under section 5(1)(c) of the Citizenship Act, a person married to an Indian national can apply for Indian citizenship. The specific clause (1)(c) of section 5, which pertains to ‘citizenship by registration,’ states that it is not illegal for an Indian citizen to marry a Pakistani citizen according to Indian law. It further specifies that an individual can be registered as an Indian citizen if they are married to an Indian citizen and have been ordinarily residing in India for seven years prior to submitting the registration application.

Ray of hope: Right to Information

Mamindla has suggested a recourse for individuals experiencing challenges in obtaining Indian citizenship. He advises applicants to utilise the Right to Information (RTI) Act as a tool. By filing RTI applications, applicants can inquire about the reasons for any delays or rejections in their visas and UID (Aadhaar) processes.

Subsequently, they are advised to approach the respective high courts to seek further resolution on their cases. Mamindla highlights the RTI Act as a potential avenue for applicants to gain clarity and address any issues they may encounter in their pursuit of Indian citizenship.

Conclusion

The cross-border marriages between India and Pakistan, exemplified by the experiences of individuals here, shed light on the struggles faced by couples. The hurdles in obtaining citizenship, restricted travel within India, and bureaucratic complexities create significant hardships for these families.

Observers say their stories underscore the need for streamlined processes, greater empathy, and understanding between nations to facilitate the reunification of families and promote cross-border harmony. Until that happens, they say, enforced separation will continue to be the cause of emotional pain and stress for families with cross-border connections.