'Bow Down in Gratitude': Cricketer VVS Laxman Shares Viral Video of Railway Pointsman Who Saved 6-Year-Old Boy

Former India Cricketer VVS Laxman on Tuesday shared an old video of a railway pointsman saving a six-year-old boy who fell on tracks while a train approached the Vangani Station in Maharastra’s Thane in April last year.

In the video, the boy can be seen walking with his visually impaired mother when he fell on the tracks while the train was approaching the station.

Mayur Shelke, a pointsman at Mumbai’s railway station, can then be seen running towards the boy and saving him before the train came near.

Sharing the video, Laxman saluted the pointsman’s courage and recounted how Shelke donated half the amount of reward money he received for his bravery with the family of the young boy.

“Bow down in gratitude to Mayur Shelke who saved the life of a 6-year-old child of a visually impaired mother, risking his own life. The railways announced a cash prize for Mayur, and he donated half of it for the child’s education. Proud of Mayur’s values," the former cricketer tweeted along with the video.

For his bravery, Central Railway last year honoured Shelke with an award of Rs 50,000. After receiving the award, the pointsman at Mumbai’s railway station announced that he will give half of the money that he has received to the visually impaired mother of that child for his studies.

