Home » India » Boy, 16, Hangs Self Over Study Pressure in East Delhi's Madhu Vihar

Police found the boy, Ankit Badola, a student of Class 11, hanging in the bathroom with a rope tied to a window rod, Deputy Commissioner of Police (east) Amrutha Guguloth said

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: July 29, 2023, 13:40 IST

New Delhi, India

A PCR call was received at 7.06 am about suicide in the Chander Vihar area near Madhu Vihar. (Representative Image)
A PCR call was received at 7.06 am about suicide in the Chander Vihar area near Madhu Vihar. (Representative Image)

A 16-year-old boy allegedly hanged himself in the bathroom of his house Saturday morning in east Delhi’s Chander Vihar area, police said.

A PCR call was received at 7.06 am about suicide in the Chander Vihar area near Madhu Vihar, they said.

Police found the boy, Ankit Badola, a student of Class 11, hanging in the bathroom with a rope tied to a window rod, Deputy Commissioner of Police (east) Amrutha Guguloth said.

According to a suicide note found on him, Badola was frustrated over his falling short of his parents’ expectations in studies, she said. His father works as an architect.

    • Proceedings under section 174 CrPC are being conducted, police added.

    Disclaimer:This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

