Boy, 16, Hangs Self Over Study Pressure in East Delhi's Madhu Vihar

A 16-year-old boy allegedly hanged himself in the bathroom of his house Saturday morning in east Delhi’s Chander Vihar area, police said.

A PCR call was received at 7.06 am about suicide in the Chander Vihar area near Madhu Vihar, they said.

Police found the boy, Ankit Badola, a student of Class 11, hanging in the bathroom with a rope tied to a window rod, Deputy Commissioner of Police (east) Amrutha Guguloth said.

According to a suicide note found on him, Badola was frustrated over his falling short of his parents’ expectations in studies, she said. His father works as an architect.