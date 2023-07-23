Boy, 3, Drowns in Rain Collected Outside House in Outer Delhi's Prem Nagar

A three-year-old boy drowned in the rainwater collected outside his house in the Prem Nagar area while playing, police said on Sunday.

The matter was reported at Prem Nagar police station at 10.24 pm Saturday by the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital, where the boy was rushed after he drowned, an officer said.

At the hospital, the boy’s parents told police there was some waterlogging outside their house and their child drowned in it while playing, the officer said.

Legal action is being taken into the matter, he said.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva in a statement attacked the city government saying he was shocked to learn of the boy’s death, which took place in the Ekta Enclave area of Kirari.