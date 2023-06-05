Trends :Wrestlers' ProtestMumbai Hostel MurderJaisalmer Viral VideoOdisha Train AccidentCyclone Biparjoy
Boy Dies in Bomb Blast at Public Toilet in Bengal

Boy Dies in Bomb Blast at Public Toilet in Bengal

The minor, a resident of Subhaspally, was seriously injured when he went to the public toilet near rail gate-1 in the Bongaon area and the explosion took place

June 05, 2023

Locals expressed shock over the incident and demanded the arrest of those who allegedly stored bombs in the public toilet.
An 11-year-old boy was killed in a bomb blast at a public toilet in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district on Monday, police said. The minor, a resident of Subhaspally, was seriously injured when he went to the public toilet near rail gate-1 in the Bongaon area and the explosion took place, a senior officer said.

The boy was taken to a local hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, he said. Apparently, bombs stored in the public toilet at Buxipally went off, the officer said. Locals expressed shock over the incident and demanded the arrest of those who allegedly stored bombs in the public toilet.

    • (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

