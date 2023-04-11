Home » India » Boy Electrocuted to Death in UP School

Boy Electrocuted to Death in UP School

The boy, Anshu Diwakar, stepped over a live wire while going to drink water from a handpump on Monday

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: April 11, 2023, 14:42 IST

Mainpuri, India

UP Tourism and Culture Minister Jaivir Singh directed the district magistrate to probe the incident. (Representational Image: News18)

A six-year-old boy was electrocuted to death at a primary school in Manona village of the district, police said on Tuesday.

The boy, Anshu Diwakar, stepped over a live wire while going to drink water from a handpump on Monday, Circle Officer, Karhal, Chandrakesh Singh said, quoting villagers.

UP Tourism and Culture Minister Jaivir Singh on Tuesday told PTI that he has directed the district magistrate to probe the incident.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

