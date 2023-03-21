Brahmapuram Fire: World Bank to Provide Expert Assistance to Waste Management Projects in Kerala

In the wake of the Brahmapuram waste plant fire, the waste management projects in Kerala will be intensified with the participation of international experts. The World Bank has announced that it will provide assistance, said a statement from the Kerala CM’s office.

A drone survey of the state’s landfills will be conducted soon and an agreement has been reached with the World Bank in this regard. The decision was taken in the meeting held by the World Bank officials with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Taking into consideration the gravity of the Brahmapuram fire, the World Bank offered expert assistance and loans.

They also expressed willingness to use the money for Kerala Solid Waste Management, a World Bank project, in the state immediately. The services of experts from the International Solid Waste Association (ISWA) will also be provided.

The World Bank team will meet with the Minister and Secretary of the Local Self-Government Department and will chalk out the future programmes.

The World Bank team said that they are ready to conduct a fire audit at the landfills following the drone survey and take follow-up measures with the help of international experts.

The team suggested that it would be appropriate to start a separate Project Implementation Unit for this and the Chief Minister accepted it.

Fire at Brahmapuram Waste Plant

On March 2, smoke from the plant spread to Kochi city. The issue rocked the state assembly for several days. The fire and smoke was finally completely doused on March 13.

Chief Minsiter Pinarayi Vijayan had earlier told the state legislative assembly that a special committee with scientific experts will be formed to look into the Brahmapuram waste plant fire incident, and what needs to be done to prevent this in future.

The CM said that a police Special Investigation Team will investigate the crime case registered related to Brahmapuram fire and a vigilance inquiry will also be conducted into all the proceedings of the plant right from its inception.

