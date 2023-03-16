In a boost to the armed forces, the defence ministry cleared proposals worth Rs 70,500 crore for buying different weapon systems and combat vehicles, including BrahMos missiles. The Defence Acquisitions Council (DAC) approved all procurements for the armed forces and Indian Coast Guard under the ‘Buy (Indian-IDDM)’ category, in a nod to the central government’s ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative.

The procurements include BrahMos missiles, Shakti EW systems and utility helicopters-maritime valued at Rs 56,000 crore, long-range standoff weapon, 155mm/52 caliber advanced towed artillery gun system (ATAGS), along with high mobility and gun towing vehicles among others.

“To keep pace with emerging technologies and counter adversaries in the western and northern front, the necessity of new weapons and their integration with delivery platforms has been felt by the government," the defence ministry said, adding that 99 percent of these weapon systems will be sourced from Indian industries.

What the Indian Navy will get

According to the ministry of defence, the maximum number of proposals cleared were for the Indian Navy. “Out of total proposals, the Indian Navy proposals constitute more than Rs 56,000 crore, which largely includes indigenous BrahMos missiles, Shakti electronic warfare (EW) systems, utility helicopters-maritime etc. While this additional procurement of BrahMos missile system will enhance the maritime strike capabilities and anti-surface warfare operations, the addition of utility helicopters will multiply the operational readiness of the Indian Navy in the domain of search and rescue operations, casualty evacuation, humanitarian assistance disaster relief (HADR) etc," the ministry said.

The ministry said Shakti EW systems will equip and modernise frontline naval ships to counter any operation by adversaries.

What the Indian Air Force will get

The DAC accorded approval to the Indian Air Force’s proposal for long-range standoff (LRSO) weapon, which will be indigenously designed, developed and integrated on Sukhoi Su-30MKI aircraft. These weapons will help the air force in dealing with adversaries in the western and northern front.

What the Indian Army will get

For the Indian Army, which submitted proposals to modernise the artillery, the DAC cleared different proposals. In addition to the ongoing Dhanush and K9 Vajra-T gun systems, procurement of 155mm/52 caliber ATAGS along with high mobility vehicles (HMV) and gun towing vehicles (GTV) were approved for the army.

What the Indian Coast Guard will get

The DAC also approved the procurement of Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Mk-III from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for the Indian Coast Guard. The helicopters will be able to carry a suite of surveillance sensors and give full-night capability and instrument flight rules (IFR) capability for coast guard operations.

