Breakfast Order at 4 am, Tip-off: How Mumbai Police Traced a Fake Call Centre, Arrested 48 Including Owner

Mumbai Police busted a fake call centre after receiving a tip-off about its workers having an early breakfast every day from a specific eatery.

The centre was running from a house along Rajodi Beach outside India’s financial capital. Employees of the centre were not allowed to leave the building and had interaction with outsiders.

But it was a routine affair for employees to order breakfast from a nearby eatery in the early hours of morning every day.

But the police got information that someone was repeatedly ordering dozens of breakfasts from a nearby eatery — and at 4:00 am. Since the beach resort is full of tourists on weekends and almost deserted on other days, the police suspected something is going on and started monitoring the place.

Advertisement

“So the 50 to 60 tea and breakfast orders so early every morning for many days raised our suspicion and we started secretly monitoring the place," police officer Suhas Bavche was quoted as saying by AFP.

After the tip-off, the police raided the centre and arrested the owner and 47 employees. Charges of cheating, impersonation, and fraud under the Information Technology Act have been invoked against them. Computers seized at the centre were also being examined by the forensic team.

According to police, employees were trained to receive calls from unsuspecting bank customers from Australia. They allegedly extracted sensitive personal details and security information — including one-time passwords — from them and passed the information on to managers over email, Bavche said.

“This could be the tip of the iceberg. We are investigating international connections for the racket. Such fake call centres operating from one place for a couple of months at a time are regularly busted across the country," he added.

Advertisement

(With AFP inputs)

Read all the Latest India News here