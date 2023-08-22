BRICS Platform for Discussing Issues of Concern for Entire Global South: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said BRICS is pursuing a strong cooperation agenda across various sectors and has emerged as a platform for discussing and deliberating on issues of concern for the entire Global South on Tuesday in a departure statement.

“BRICS has been pursuing a strong cooperation agenda across various sectors. We value that BRICS has become a platform for discussing and deliberating on issues of concern for the entire Global South, including development imperatives and reform of the multilateral system," Prime Minister Modi said before departing for the 15th BRICS Summit being held in Johannesburg which is being held under South Africa’s presidency. The presidency of the group which consists of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa is a rotational one.

The BRICS nations represent 42% of the world’s population along with a significant 27% of the global GDP. The theme of the summit this year is BRICS and Africa: Partnership for mutually accelerated growth, sustainable development and inclusive multilateralism.

“This Summit will provide a useful opportunity for BRICS to identify future areas of cooperation and review institutional development," PM Modi further added.

PM Narendra Modi said that he will participate in BRICS–Africa Outreach and BRICS Plus Dialogue events. These events are being held as part of the BRICS Summit activities. “I look forward to interacting with a number of guest countries that have been invited to participate in this event. I also look forward to holding bilateral meetings with some of the Leaders present in Johannesburg," PM Modi further added.

PM Modi said after attending the BRICS Summit in South Africa, he will travel to Greece on Friday at the invitation of counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis. “From South Africa, I will travel to Athens, Greece on 25 August 2023 at the invitation of H.E. Mr. Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Prime Minister of Greece. This will be my first visit to this ancient land. I have the honour to be the first Indian Prime Minister to visit Greece after 40 years," PM Modi said.