BRICS Summit: PM Modi Says India to Become Growth Engine for The World, Bats for UPI's Global Expansion

Speaking at the BRICS Business Forum Leaders’ Dialogue in South Africa, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said India will become the growth engine for the world in the coming years.

On a three-day official visit to attend the 15th BRICS summit, Modi also said that the ease of doing business in the nation has improved with “mission-mode" reforms being undertaken by his government.

Modi also said India soon will become a USD 5 trillion economy, and that it has the world’s third-largest startup ecosystem and there are over 100 unicorns in the country

Modi is on a visit to South Africa, which is hosting the first in-person summit of BRICS comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, since 2019.

The prime minister will engage in plurilateral and as well bilateral settings with leaders of BRICS and other invited countries.

Enthusiastic Indian diaspora

As he landed in Johannesburg, Prime Minister Modi received a grand welcome from the members of the Indian community who were holding Indian flags. Videos showed PM Modi shaking hands, and clicking pictures with the people.

Modi was welcomed by South Africa’s Deputy President Paul Mashatile at Waterkloof Air Force Base where he received a ceremonial guard of honour.

The prime minister also viewed the model of the temple while participating in a community event.

Three-day visit

Modi is visiting the African country from August 22 to 24 at the invitation of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. South Africa is hosting the first in-person summit of BRICS comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, since 2019.

“Landed in Johannesburg a short while ago. Looking forward to the various deliberations and meetings with world leaders during the BRICS Summit over the next few days," Modi posted on X, formerly Twitter.

“We value that BRICS has become a platform for discussing and deliberating on issues of concern for the entire Global South, including development imperatives and reform of the multilateral system," Modi had said before leaving.

BRICS Summit

The BRICS bloc - comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa - brings together five of the largest developing countries of the world, representing 41 per cent of the global population, 24 per cent of the global GDP and 16 per cent of the global trade.