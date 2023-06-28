Trends :Rain NewsMira Road Goat RowHijab in Op TheatresMumbai Water CrisisBurnol Maker Fails
Home » India » Another Bridge-Collapse in Bihar: Part of Temporary Bridge Washed Away in Vaishali

Another Bridge-Collapse in Bihar: Part of Temporary Bridge Washed Away in Vaishali

The incident comes weeks after a Rs 1,710-crore four-lane road bridge, which was being under construction, collapsed for the second time in 14 months on June 3

Curated By: Nayanika Sengupta

News18.com

Last Updated: June 28, 2023, 14:23 IST

Vaishali, India

Portion of a temporary bridge built on Ganga in Bihar's Vaishali washed away due to strong winds on Wednesday. (Screen grab from video tweeted by ANI)
Another bridge washed away in Bihar on Wednesday, weeks after a bridge over the Ganga river that was supposed to link Khagaria district with Bhagalpur collapsed.

Portion of a temporary bridge built on Ganga in Bihar’s Vaishali washed away due to strong winds on Wednesday. The bridge connected Raghopur to the Vaishali District Headquarters.

The incident comes weeks after a Rs 1,710-crore four-lane road bridge, which was being under construction, collapsed for the second time in 14 months on June 3. The under-construction bridge over the river Ganga connected Sultanganj in the Bhagalpur district and Aguwani Ghat in the Khagaria district.

A portion of this bridge had collapsed on April 30 last year as well.

“This is not the first time that the bridge collapsed. In the past too, I had asked for an investigation into why the incident happened. I have also asked for strict action to be taken against those responsible," CM Nitish Kumar had said when the bridge collapsed earlier this month.

    • Kumar had said the bridge is “not being constructed correctly, which is why it is collapsing again and again." “The department will look into it and action will be taken," he added.

    About the Author

    first published: June 28, 2023, 14:23 IST
    last updated: June 28, 2023, 14:23 IST
