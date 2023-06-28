Another Bridge-Collapse in Bihar: Part of Temporary Bridge Washed Away in Vaishali

Another bridge washed away in Bihar on Wednesday, weeks after a bridge over the Ganga river that was supposed to link Khagaria district with Bhagalpur collapsed.

Portion of a temporary bridge built on Ganga in Bihar’s Vaishali washed away due to strong winds on Wednesday. The bridge connected Raghopur to the Vaishali District Headquarters.

The incident comes weeks after a Rs 1,710-crore four-lane road bridge, which was being under construction, collapsed for the second time in 14 months on June 3. The under-construction bridge over the river Ganga connected Sultanganj in the Bhagalpur district and Aguwani Ghat in the Khagaria district.

A portion of this bridge had collapsed on April 30 last year as well.

“This is not the first time that the bridge collapsed. In the past too, I had asked for an investigation into why the incident happened. I have also asked for strict action to be taken against those responsible," CM Nitish Kumar had said when the bridge collapsed earlier this month.