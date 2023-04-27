Trends :Wrestlers' ProtestMukhtar AnsariAtiq AhmedMumbai Sea LinkDantewada Blast
Home » India » Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh Indicates He Won't Go Down Without a Fight

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh Indicates He Won't Go Down Without a Fight

In a video message, BJP MP, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh without making a mention of the allegations against him, indicated that he would not accept defeat till he has the strength to fight

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: April 27, 2023, 15:34 IST

New Delhi, India

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has denied all the charges against him. (File Photo/PTI )
Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has denied all the charges against him. (File Photo/PTI )

Accused of sexual harassment by India’s top wrestlers, under-fire national federation chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Thursday indicated that he will fight with all his might to prove his innocence.

In a video message, the BJP MP, without making a mention of the allegations against him, indicated that he would not accept defeat till he has the strength to fight.

“Friends, the day I reflect on my life, what I gained or lost, the day I feel I don’t have the strength to fight, the day I feel helpless, I won’t like to live a life like that. Instead of living such a life, I would wish that death embraces me," he said.

Star wrestlers, including World Championships medal winner Vinesh Phogat, and Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik, have made sexual harassment allegations against Brij Bhushan and have been sitting on an indefinite protest at Jantar Mantar here.

The elite athletes resumed their agitation against the Wrestling Federation of India chief on Sunday, three months after they ended their sit-in protest following the formation of an oversight committee by the government to probe into the serious allegations.

The Sports Ministry has not yet made public the findings of a six-member oversight panel that submitted its report on April 5.

first published: April 27, 2023, 15:34 IST
last updated: April 27, 2023, 15:34 IST
