Trends :Weather NewsMaharashtra Politics Bengal Poll ViolenceDelhi RainsMP Peeing Case
Home » India » Brij Bhushan Singh, Vinod Tomar Summoned by Delhi Court, Will Have to Appear on July 18

Brij Bhushan Singh, Vinod Tomar Summoned by Delhi Court, Will Have to Appear on July 18

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court summons Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and Vinod Tomar, assistant secretary of Wrestling Federation of India, in an alleged sexual harassment case. Singh is required to appear in person in court on July 18

Advertisement

Curated By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: July 07, 2023, 16:32 IST

New Delhi, India

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh will have to appear in person in the court on July 18.(Twitter)
Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh will have to appear in person in the court on July 18.(Twitter)

Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and his suspended assistant secretary Vinod Tomar were on Friday summoned by Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court in an alleged sexual harassment case. Singh will have to appear in person in court on July 18. The court said there was sufficient evidence to proceed against the accused.

Taking cognisance of the chargesheet, Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Harjeet Singh Jaspal directed Brij Bhushan to appear before the court on July 18.  The court also summoned Vinod Tomar, suspended assistant secretary of the Wrestling Federation of India.

top videos
  • Kushal Tandon & Shivangi Joshi On Their New Show 'Barsaatein' & Working With Ekta Kapoor | EXCLUSIVE
  • Ameesha Patel Invites Internet's Ire With Her Latest Homophobic Statements; Time For Her To Shut Up?
  • Kiara Advani Follows A Healthy Lifestyle To Achieve Fitness | Watch To LEARN How She Does It
  • Manoj Muntashir's Apology For Adipurush Dialogues | Neetu Kapoor's Birthday | Tom Cruise's Hindi
  • Deepika Skips Birthday Post For Ranveer | Bhumi Spotted With Beau | Bollywood Celebs Join Threads

    • The city police had filed a chargesheet against Brij Bhushan, a six-time MP, on June 15 under Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment), 354D (stalking) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.  Tomar was charged with offences under Sections 109 (abetment of any offence, if the act abetted is committed in consequence, and where no express provision is made for its punishment), 354, 354A and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.

    (with inputs from PTI)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    News DeskThe News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse ...Read More

    first published: July 07, 2023, 14:49 IST
    last updated: July 07, 2023, 16:32 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App