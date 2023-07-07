Brij Bhushan Singh, Vinod Tomar Summoned by Delhi Court, Will Have to Appear on July 18

Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and his suspended assistant secretary Vinod Tomar were on Friday summoned by Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court in an alleged sexual harassment case. Singh will have to appear in person in court on July 18. The court said there was sufficient evidence to proceed against the accused.

Taking cognisance of the chargesheet, Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Harjeet Singh Jaspal directed Brij Bhushan to appear before the court on July 18. The court also summoned Vinod Tomar, suspended assistant secretary of the Wrestling Federation of India.