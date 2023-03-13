Home » India » Brothers Aged 5 & 7 Killed by Stray Dogs in Delhi Slum in 48 Hours; Family Demands Further Probe

Brothers Aged 5 & 7 Killed by Stray Dogs in Delhi Slum in 48 Hours; Family Demands Further Probe

Anand, 7, was killed by stray dogs on March 10 when he left his house in a slum around the forest area in Vasant Kunj. Two days later, his younger brother Aditya, 5, who had gone to attend the nature's call, was bit by stray dogs. He was later found unconscious

Advertisement

Reported By: Nikhil Lakhwani

Edited By: Shilpy Bisht

CNN-News18

Last Updated: March 13, 2023, 14:19 IST

New Delhi, India

Aditya was badly injured and surrounded by stray dogs when his cousin found him. His intestine was out. He was taken to the hospital but he did not survive, his cousin added. (Photo: News18)
Aditya was badly injured and surrounded by stray dogs when his cousin found him. His intestine was out. He was taken to the hospital but he did not survive, his cousin added. (Photo: News18)

A family in Delhi’s Vasant Kunj slum is in shock and despair after two of their children, aged five and seven, were mauled to death by stray dogs on two different occasions.

Anand, 7, was killed by stray dogs on March 10 when he left his house, which is located in a slum in Vasant Kunj with a forest around. On being missing for several hours, the family filed a police complaint. Later, his body was found at a few distance from his house, and was sent to the Safdarjung Hospital for the autopsy as it appeared to have been mauled by an animal.

Two days later, the same incident happened with his younger brother Aditya. The five-year-old Aditya had gone to attend nature’s call when a few stray dogs surrounded and bit him. He was later found unconscious.

Advertisement

Aditya’s cousin Chandan, 24, who claims to be the witness, said, “We had gone together to attend the nature’s call. I though he returned already but when he did not, I searched the forest. He was lying wounded and surrounded by dogs. His intestine was out… We took him to the hospital but he did not survive."

RELATED NEWS

The mother of the two deceased children was crying inconsolably when News18 reached her house. “I don’t know how can this happen? Why only my children are dead? I want you all to investigate the matter. Dogs were here (near the house) earlier but nothing happened with others," she told News18.

According to the sources, the post-mortem report reveals that the death of the two children was due to dog bite, however, a case has been registered by the Delhi Police on charges of murder as some of the family members suspect foul play.

A team of municipal corporation has launched a search operation, and has caught nearly 25 stray dogs from the forest area.

Advertisement

The Delhi Police, in its statement, said an extensive search for the child (Anand) was made in the jungle adjacent to the Jhuggi based on the family’s complaint. After two hours of search, his body was found near the wall inside a secluded place. “There were multiple injuries on the body of the child, which seem to be caused by an animal bite."

On enquiry from the neighbours, it was revealed that there are many stray dogs inside the jungle area who also attack goats and pigs. The crime scene was inspected by FSL and crime teams.

Advertisement

Further investigation is under progress.

Read all the Latest India News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Nikhil LakhwaniNikhil Lakhwani, Correspondent, at CNN-News18, looks after crucial beats in Delh...Read More

first published: March 13, 2023, 14:19 IST
last updated: March 13, 2023, 14:19 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+20PHOTOS

Oscars 2023: Deepika Padukone, Kylie Jenner, Rihanna, Gigi Hadid, Sofia Vergara Seen At Vanity Fair Oscars After Party

+10PHOTOS

Oscars 2023: Unseen Photos Of Deepika Padukone, Ram Charan, Jr NTR And Other Indian Celebrities At The 95th Academy Awards