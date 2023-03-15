Don't Start Probe Into BRS MLA Poaching Case, SC Tells CBI, to Hear Case at Length

The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Central Bureau of Investigation to not begin their investigation into the alleged conspiracy to poach Telangana’s Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) legislator.

A division bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and MM Sundresh was hearing a plea by the state police against a decision of the Telangana High Court to transfer the probe from a special investigation team appointed by the state to the CBI.

Senior Advocate Dushyant Dave, appearing for the Telangana police, had informed the bench that the investigation had not yet been handed over to the central agency.

Furthermore, while noting that the matter would have to be heard at length, the bench decided to list it on a ‘non-miscellaneous day’.

The case pertains to a first information report (FIR) registered against three accused who had asked the informant, a member of the BRS, to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by resigning from the BRS. The complaint further stated he was offered Rs 100 crore besides certain work contracts of the Central Government. Further, he was allegedly warned that if he would not do what he was told, criminal cases would be foisted on him, besides raids by central agencies, the FIR stated.

A writ petition was filed before a single-judge bench of the Telangana High Court, which was disposed of while observing that it was too early for the court to reach any prima facie opinion that the action of the State Police was tainted with mala fides and aimed only to target the appellant.

Later, a division bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice CV Bhaskar Reddy, had directed a court-monitored inquiry under a single judge and asked the SIT to report the progress of the investigation to be submitted before him in a sealed cover by the SIT from time to time.

The HC had further directed the SIT, which is investigating the poaching case, to not report to any political or executive authority. “Considering the fact that the case has serious political ramifications, we are of the view that it would be in the interest of all concerned if the investigation is done in a fair and professional manner; insulated from political allegations and counter allegations," the HC had said.

