BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result LIVE Updates: BSEB Inter Result to Release Today at 2 PM

Curated By: Education and Careers Desk
Last Updated: March 21, 2023, 12:28 IST
Bihar, India
Step 1: Visit digilocker.gov.in or open the DigiLocker app on your mobile phone
Step 2: Select the option Bihar board and then select class 10 result
Step 3: Fill in the required information and proceed
Step 4: The result will appear on the screen.
After receiving the Bihar board matric result, students must cross-check all the details on the mark sheet including their scores, name, parents’ name, subject name, application number, and other details. In case of any discrepancy, students must report to the board authorities immediately.
More than 13 lakh students appeared for the exam and are now waiting for the results to be declared. The BSEB 12th results inter were declared on March 16 last year and the results were made available on the website first and then students were able to collect the mark sheets and pass certificates later from their respective schools.
BSEB had increased the number of MCQ-based questions in the 12th exam this year. Both theory and practical exams had 42 MCQs out of which students were asked to attempt 35. The total marks for each subject are 100 (which includes theory and practicals combined) except for the optional subjects which carry a total of 50 marks. Students to secure a minimum of 30 marks to pass the exam.
A student in class 12 fainted at the board centre and the reason wasn’t examination pressure. When the boy reached the examination centre, he found himself alone in a room filled with girls, reported ANI. The student identified to be Shankar studies at Sharif’s Allama Iqbal College. He went to take an intermediate examination at the Brilliant School. Shankar’s aunt revealed that the boy fainted out of nervousness when he realized he was the only guy among 500 girls.
Step 1: Go to biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
Step 2: Click on BSEB inter result link on the homepage, once activated
Step 3: Enter required credentials
Step 4: The BSEB class 12 results will appear on the screen. Save and download
The BSEB 12th result will be out today at 2 PM. Anand Kishore, Chairman, Bihar School Examination Committee has announced that the result of the intermediate annual examination 2023 will be issued today, March 21 by Honorable Minister, Education Department, Prof Chandrashekhar. Deepak Kumar Singh, Additional Chief Secretary, Education Department will also be present on this occasion.
Once released, the Bihar board exam inter or 12th result will be made available on the following websites-
— biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
— onlinebseb.in
— secondary.biharboardonline.com
Students who appeared for the BSEB inter exam can check the result directly by entering the required details below. Once the result is out, students will directly get their scores on their mobile number and email id.
A young woman in Bihar turned up in an ambulance to write her class 10 board exams, hours after giving birth to a child at a hospital. Rukmini Kumari (22), who studies at a government school in Banka district, wrote her science paper three hours later, refusing to take it easy as advised by doctors and family members. “The incident proves that the government’s emphasis on the education of women has found great resonance. Rukmini, who belongs to Scheduled Castes, has become an inspiration for all," District Education Officer Pawan Kumar told PTI.
The minimum score that must be obtained by students to pass the BSEB intermediate board exams is 30 marks in every subject, as per the new marking scheme. The total marks for each subject are 100 (which includes theory and practicals combined) except for the optional subjects which carry a total of 50 marks.
The BSEB Bihar board inter result 2023 is likely to be released today by 4 PM. Once out, it will be available at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, however, an official confirmation is still awaited. “Altogether 70 lakh copies of matriculation and 96 lakh copies of intermediate have been evaluated this year across several evaluation centres. Evaluators were engaged in double shifts for speedy evaluation of copies," a senior official of BSEB had said earlier.
Step 1: Go to biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
Step 2: Go to the Inter result 2023 tab.
Step 3: Log in by providing the asked details. Your result will appear on screen.
Under the Bihar board, students who fail the exam will also be marked as passed. If a student has failed only by a few marks in one or two subjects, then BSEB can pass them by giving grace marks. In the last few years, the board has passed many students by giving them grace marks…read more
BSEB will allow candidates to apply for scrutiny of answer sheets. Those who could not pass will be given another chance to qualify for the compartment exam. The details will be shared by BSEB soon.
In 2022, Sangam Raj topped the arts stream with 96.4 per cent, Ankit Kumar Gupta topped the commerce stream with 94.6 per cent, and Saurav Kumar topped the science stream with 94.4 per cent.
If we look at the performance of class 10 Bihar board exams from 2013 to 2022, it has never reached a success rate of 90 per cent. The success rate dipped to the lowest 46.66 per cent in 2016 and 50.12 per cent in 2017. For the 2016 results, state education minister Ashok Choudhary told the media that it was totally unexpected. However, he opined that students, who cleared the exams, had the calibre to complete national-level competitive exams…read more
More than 13 lakh students registered themselves for the Bihar Board Class 12th examination this year. Out of these, 6,36,432 were girls and 6,81,795 were boys. The exam was held from February 1 to 11. Like last year, this year also, the Bihar Board will be releasing the result before other boards.
In 2022, a total of 4,52,171 students got first division, 5,10,831 students bagged the second division and 99,550 students secured the third division. As many as 13,25,749 students had appeared in the 12th exam.
The BSEB 12th result will likely be released very soon at the official website — biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The board is expected to hold a press conference where result-related information including pass percentage, toppers’ names, and other details will be announced.
The minimum score that must be obtained by students to pass the BSEB intermediate board exams is 30 marks in every subject, as per the new marking scheme. The total marks for each subject are 100 (which includes theory and practicals combined) except for the optional subjects which carry a total of 50 marks.
Step 1: Go to biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
Step 2: Click on BSEB inter result link on the homepage, once activated
Step 3: Enter required credentials
Step 4: The BSEB class 12 results will appear on the screen. Save and download
The Bihar Board conducted the inter exam on February 1 and continued till February 11. The evaluation process too has been completed. The results are likely to be announced anytime soon, however, BSEB is yet to confirm the same. Around 13.18 lakh students are awaiting their results now.
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result LIVE Updates: The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) will release the class 12 or inter-board exam result 2023 today at 2 PM. Anand Kishore, Chairman of Bihar School Examination Committee has confirmed the same. Once it is declared, students will be able to check the 12th board exam result 2023 on the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
The Bihar board class 12 exam commenced on February 1 and ended on February 11. The exams were conducted in two shifts. While declaring the results, the Bihar board will hold a press conference where result-related information such as pass percentage, toppers’ names (stream-wise), and others details will be announced.
Around 13.18 lakh students registered for the intermediate final exams in Bihar this year. The evaluation of 69,44,777 inter exam answer sheets was conducted at 123 centres across the state. The BSEB 12th results inter were declared on March 16 last year. A total of 80.15 per cent of candidates who took the inter exam had cleared it.
Read all the Latest India News here