BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result LIVE Updates: BSEB Inter Result to Release Today at 2 PM

If we look at the performance of class 10 Bihar board exams from 2013 to 2022, it has never reached a success rate of 90 per cent. The success rate dipped to the lowest 46.66 per cent in 2016 and 50.12 per cent in 2017. For the 2016 results, state education minister Ashok Choudhary told the media that it was totally unexpected. However, he opined that students, who cleared the exams, had the calibre to complete national-level competitive exams…read more