BSF Busts Maoist Dump in Odisha's Malkangiri, Recovers Electric Detonators, Hand Grenades

A Border Security Force (BSF) troop on Monday carried out a search operation in the general area of the Gomphakonda reserve forest which is located in Odisha and recovered electric detonators, gelatin sticks, and hand grenades. The major Maoist dump was found during a search in the targeted area which was located near Marigetta village of Bodigetta panchayat under Kalimela police limits in Malkangiri district.

The BSF has been carrying out relentless combing operations in highly Naxal-infested Malkangiri and Koraput districts of South Odisha. The Naxal dump was detected during a search operation in the area, they said.

“Such recoveries would certainly dent Maoist strategy, and dampen their spirits to take on the ever-growing dominance of security forces," a BSF release said.