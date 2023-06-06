BSF Jawan Killed, 2 Soldiers Injured in Firing by Suspected Kuki Terrorists in Manipur

A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan was killed and two Assam Rifles personnel injured in an encounter with suspected Kuki insurgents in Manipur’s Serou area early Tuesday, officials said.

The exchange of fire between the two sides took place in a school in Serou area of Sugnu in Kakching district, the officials said.

A BSF official said suspected Kuki miscreants resorted to indiscriminate and heavy firing targeted at BSF troops deployed at the Serou Practical High School around 4.15 am.

Constable Ranjit Yadav sustained a bullet injury during the gunfight and was evacuated to Kakching’s Jivan Hospital where he was declared dead, the official said.