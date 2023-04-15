Trends :Atiq Ahmed MurderHeatwaveSudan FightingSame Sex MarriagesAtiq Ahmed Burial
Home » India » BSF Recovers 3 Kg Heroin Airdropped by Drone Near Pakistan Border in Punjab's Amritsar

BSF Recovers 3 Kg Heroin Airdropped by Drone Near Pakistan Border in Punjab's Amritsar

An iron ring and a luminous strip were found attached to the bag, the official said

Advertisement

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: April 15, 2023, 12:23 IST

Chandigarh, India

The BSF personnel opened fire at the unmanned aerial vehicle (File Image/ PTI)
The BSF personnel opened fire at the unmanned aerial vehicle (File Image/ PTI)

BSF troops recovered more than three kilogrammes of heroin, allegedly airdropped by a Pakistani drone, near the India-Pakistan border in Punjab’s Amritsar, an official said on Saturday.

A Border Security Force (BSF) spokesperson said security personnel heard the buzzing sound of a drone, which allegedly entered into Indian territory from across the International Border, in an area near Amritsar’s Mullakot village at 3.21 am.

The BSF personnel opened fire at the unmanned aerial vehicle.

During the ensuing search operation, the BSF troops recovered a bag containing three packets of heroin weighing 3.20 kilogrammes from a wheat field in the Bachiwind village, the spokesperson said.

Advertisement

An iron ring and a luminous strip were found attached to the bag, the official added.

Read all the Latest India News here

RELATED NEWS

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

About the Author

Sanstuti NathDrama Queen in her own world, Sanstuti Nath writes on Indian politics and covers...Read More

first published: April 15, 2023, 12:23 IST
last updated: April 15, 2023, 12:23 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Apple CEO Tim Cook In India: Meets Madhuri Dixit, AR Rahman, Shilpa Shetty, Neha Dhupia, Mouni Roy And Other Celebs, See Pics

+8PHOTOS

Esha Gupta Looks Smoking Hot In Beige Bikini, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures In Stylish Bikinis