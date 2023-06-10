Trends :Cyclone BiparjoyMira Road Murder CaseJaishankarAmalner CurfewMumbai Weather
Home » India » BSF Seizes 5.5 Kg Heroin Near IB in Punjab's Amritsar

BSF Seizes 5.5 Kg Heroin Near IB in Punjab's Amritsar

The Border Security Force troops noticed the movement of the unmanned aerial vehicle coming from the Pakistan side at around 4 am Saturday and immediately moved to intercept it

Advertisement

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: June 10, 2023, 12:41 IST

Chandigarh, India

During their search, they found a packet containing narcotics wrapped in a yellow adhesive tape and with a hook (File Photo News18)
During their search, they found a packet containing narcotics wrapped in a yellow adhesive tape and with a hook (File Photo News18)

The BSF has seized more than 5.5kg of heroin airdropped by a Pakistani drone near the international border in Punjab’s Amritsar, a spokesperson of the force said on Saturday.

top videos
  • Parineeti Chopra & Fiance Raghav Chadha To Opt For Cousin Priyanka Chopra's Wedding Venue For D-Day?
  • Kajol Returns To Instagram Hours After Bidding Goodbye; Fans Call Out Her 'Poor' Marketing Gimmick
  • Kiara Promotes SPKK With Sid's Mom By Her Side | Ranbir Schools A Pap | Tejasswi Prakash's Birthday
  • Shah Rukh Khan's Fans Create Guinness World Record For Most People Performing His Iconic Pose
  • Ranbir's Animal Pre-Teaser Out | Priyanka Chopra's Desi Baby | Madhu Mantena-Ira Trivedi Mehendi

    • The Border Security Force troops noticed the movement of the unmanned aerial vehicle coming from the Pakistan side at around 4 am Saturday and immediately moved to intercept it, the official said.

    The sound of something heavy falling was heard in a field in Rai village and the troops launched a search at the spot. During their search, they found a packet containing narcotics wrapped in a yellow adhesive tape and with a hook, said the spokesperson.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Sanstuti NathDrama Queen in her own world, Sanstuti Nath writes on Indian politics and covers...Read More

    first published: June 10, 2023, 12:41 IST
    last updated: June 10, 2023, 12:41 IST
    Read More