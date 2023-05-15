Trends :Karnataka ElectionTamil Nadu Hooch TragedyAir India Flight TurbulenceCannes 2023Delhi Weather
Home » India » BSP Member Among 9 Booked for Assaulting Man, His Family for Supporting BJP in Civic Polls

BSP Member Among 9 Booked for Assaulting Man, His Family for Supporting BJP in Civic Polls

In his complaint, Wakeel Ahmed Ansari, a resident of Rasda town, alleged that nine people including Naushad from Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) forcibly entered his house on May 13, they said.

Advertisement

Published By: Aashi Sadana

PTI

Last Updated: May 15, 2023, 23:17 IST

Uttar Pradesh, India

A case has been registered against the nine accused and two of them have been arrested, police said. (Representational Image/PTI)
A case has been registered against the nine accused and two of them have been arrested, police said. (Representational Image/PTI)

Nine people, including a newly elected member of the Rasda Municipal Council from BSP, allegedly assaulted a man and his family here for supporting BJP in the recent civic polls, police said on Monday.

In his complaint, Wakeel Ahmed Ansari, a resident of Rasda town, alleged that nine people including Naushad from Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) forcibly entered his house on May 13, they said.

The accused people attacked and assaulted him and his family in which they got injured, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Rasda) Mohammad Faheem said.

Ansari also alleged that the attackers were angry with him for being a BJP supporter and they also used offensive language against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, he said.

A case has been registered against the nine accused and two of them have been arrested, police said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

Follow us on

About the Author

Aashi SadanaAashi works at the 'Breaking News Desk' of News18.com. After doing History Honor...Read More

  • Tags:
first published: May 15, 2023, 23:17 IST
last updated: May 15, 2023, 23:17 IST
Read More