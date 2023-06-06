'Building Real Friendships': Jaishankar Lauds Gujarat's Diamond Businesses Working in Namibia

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar met Indian diamond businesses from Gujarat in Namibia on Monday and lauded their contribution to the local economy, saying that they are advancing the country’s economic interests while building real friendships.

Jaishankar arrived in the capital city of Namibia after concluding the BRICS Foreign Minister’s Summit in South Africa. During his visit, EAM held several meetings with the top leadership of the country.

“Good to see Indian diamond businesses from Gujarat active in Namibia. They are advancing our economic interests while building real friendships. The Namibian Government is appreciative of their contribution to the local economy," Jaishankar tweeted.

Minister Jaishnkar met the diamond traders after concluding the Joint Commission Meeting with the Namibian Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah.

Jaishankar said that the roadmap of the India-Namibia partnership covers a number of domains including energy, infrastructure, food security, digital, capacity building and defence.

“Pleased to conclude the 1st India-Namibia Joint Commission of cooperation and sign its minutes. The roadmap of our growing partnership covers the domains of energy, infrastructure, wildlife conservation, trade and Investment, food security, digital, capacity building, health, defence and arts, culture, heritage and people to people linkages," the minister tweeted.

On Monday, Jaishankar also discussed advancing bilateral ties in energy, green hydrogen, transport and connectivity, digital, pharmaceuticals, science and technology.

“Discussed advancing our ties in energy, green hydrogen, transport & connectivity, digital, pharmaceuticals, food security, science & technology and culture. As also wildlife collaboration and eco-tourism. Our perspectives (on) regional and global issues are similar and drive our working together in international forums," Jaishankar tweeted.

The external affairs minister also called on President Hage G. Geingob and conveyed the personal greetings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Thank President @hagegeingob of Namibia for receiving me so warmly. Conveyed the personal greetings of PM @narendramodi. Valued his sentiments for our relationship and the vision to taking it forward," the minister said in another tweet.

He also briefed the president on the productive Joint Commission meeting and affirmed India’s commitment to “deepening our partnership further".

The minister also visited the Namibian Independence Museum. "A powerful reminder of a shared struggle and the Global South solidarity," he said.

In Windhoek, Jaishankar also participated in the inauguration of the India-Namibia Centre of Excellence in Information Technology (INCEIT).

This Centre is a notable contribution to our partnering with Digital Africa. It is in line with Namibian priorities and will contribute to research, innovation cyber security and good governance, the minister said.

“Confident that Namibia’s youth will also use it as a platform to demonstrate their talent and creativity The PARAM Super Computer installed here, aptly named ARUB (Cheetah), is an affirmation of the time-tested India-Namibia partnership," he added.