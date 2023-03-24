Khalistan sympathiser and fugitive radical preacher Amritpal Singh had set up a temporary ‘shooting range’ at his native village Jallupur Khera in Punjab’s Amritsar district, where he was training his aides for setting up his militia, the ‘Anandpur Khalsa Fauj’ (AKF). The Waris Punjab De’ chief had been targeting drug addicts and rogue ex-servicemen to help him build a gang that could be easily transformed into a terrorist outfit, according to police.

According to Punjab police, at the temporary shooting range set up on the banks of a river in Amritpal’s native village, the Khalistani leader was training youth in handling and loading firearms to recruit them in the AKF.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Amritpal, Aide Daljit Visited Thailand 18 Times in 13 Years, Say Officials, as Agencies Pursue Separatist

The development came after police scanned the mobile phone recovered from Amritpal’s gunman Tejinder Singh Gill aka Gorkha Baba, who was arrested by the Khanna police on Thursday morning.

What We Know About Amritpal’s ‘Anandpur Khalsa Fauj’ So Far:

▶Giving details of his journey and plans that he was likely to execute at the behest of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), police officials said Amritpal Singh, upon his return from Dubai, started a drug de-addiction centre at his village Jallupur Kehra in Punjab’s Amritsar district.

Advertisement

▶In a simultaneous operation, he along with his men started looking for ex-servicemen who had been retired from the Army for bad behaviour so that they could be used for imparting arms training.

▶Immediately after his return last year and he taking over the ‘Waris Punjab De’ outfit after the death of actor-activist Deep Sidhu, Amritpal Singh had a cover of two private security officers, and by early this year, the number had gone up to 16.

Advertisement

▶The surprising part was that seven of his personal security officers were youngsters, who had joined his drug de-addiction centre for rehabilitation, the officials said, adding that during their stay there for treatment they had been imparted training.

▶The youngsters, admitted at the de-addiction centre, were brainwashed and pushed towards gun culture and also incited to choose the path of slain terrorist Dilawar Singh, who blew himself up and killed former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh, they said.

▶Targeting rogue ex-servicemen was beneficial for the pro-Khalistan preacher as they already had arms licences which could help his organisation to evade the law, the officials said.

Advertisement

▶Two such ex-servicemen, identified as Varinder Singh of the 19 Sikhs and Talwinder Singh of the 3rd Armoured Punjab, were instrumental in providing arms training to the youngsters, who were addicted to drugs, they said.

▶The licences were cancelled by the administration subsequently and Varinder Singh was arrested while Taliwinder Singh is still at large, the officials said.

▶According to Inspector general of police (IGP-headquarters) Sukhchain Singh Gill, pictures and videos recovered from Baba’s phone indicate Amritpal and his group’s plan to foment trouble in Punjab.

Advertisement

▶“Police have also received holograms of the AKF from Baba. The videos are enough to show how big a threat they would have become for the national security and peace and harmony of Punjab," said the IGP headquarters.

▶The format and design of “Khalistani dollar" and videos of youths learning the use of hi-tech guns have also been found in Baba’s phone, according to police

▶Security agencies had raised a red flag after intelligence inputs suggested that Amritpal Singh was using drug de-addiction centres and a gurudwara for stocking weapons besides preparing youngsters to carry out suicide attacks.

▶The radical leader is alleged to have also been involved in the murder of Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri last year.

▶A thick dossier prepared with inputs from various security agencies claimed that Amritpal Singh was mainly engaged in preparing the youngsters to become ‘Khadkoos’ (terrorists).

▶During the investigation, arms and ammunition meant for the so-called Anandpur Khalsa Fauj, along with uniforms and jackets were also seized.

▶As per the police, the weapons and ammunition seized from the radical Sikh preacher’s car also bore ‘AKF’ markings on it.

▶The officials said weapons were being stored in several of de-addiction centres run by ‘Waris Punjab De’ as well as at the Jallupur Khera Gurdwara in Amritsar.

The preacher is on the run after the Punjab Police arrested several of his supporters in a major crackdown that began weeks after the storming of the Ajnala police station near Amritsar to secure the release of an arrested associate. The episode had raised fears over the possibility of the return of Khalistani militancy to the state that borders Pakistan.

Read all the Latest India News here