Caught on CCTV: Bus-Car Collision on Delhi-Meerut Expressway Kills 6; Child Critically Injured

A tragic accident on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway in Ghaziabad claimed the lives of at least six people on Tuesday. The driver of the bus, which was coming from the wrong direction, has been arrested. According to the police, the TUV had eight passengers, six of whom are dead, and two are in critical condition.

The accident occurred when a bus collided with a car. Sadly, an eight-year-old child, who was also involved in the accident, was critically injured and immediately rushed to a hospital for medical attention.

Advertisement

While speaking to news agency ANI, Ramanand Kushwaha ADCP Traffic Police said: “A school bus and a TUV met with an accident on the Delhi Meerut Expressway at 6.00 am today. The bus driver was coming from the wrong direction after filling CNG from Delhi near Ghazipur. The people in the car were coming from Meerut and had to go to Gurgaon. There was a head-on collision. 6 persons died and 2 are seriously injured. The driver of the bus has been caught. The entire fault was of the bus driver who was coming from the wrong direction."

“The dead include 2 children. Women and men are also included. 2 people are injured and are being treated in the hospital. There were 8 people in the car. The bus belongs to Bal Bharti School Bus which is in Noida," ADCP Kushwaha was quoted as saying to ANI.