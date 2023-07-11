Trends :PM Modi France VisitWeather NewsDelhi NewsChandrayaan-3ISKCON Monk
Caught on CCTV: Bus-Car Collision on Delhi-Meerut Expressway Kills 6; Child Critically Injured

Delhi Meerut Expressway Accident:: A child was also among the two critically injured in the accident and was rushed to the hospital. The driver has been nabbed from the spot.

Curated By: Abhro Banerjee

News18.com

Last Updated: July 11, 2023, 10:24 IST

New Delhi, India

The accident occurred when a bus and a car collided head-on. (Photo: screen grab from video of incident)
The accident occurred when a bus and a car collided head-on. (Photo: screen grab from video of incident)

A tragic accident on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway in Ghaziabad claimed the lives of at least six people on Tuesday. The driver of the bus, which was coming from the wrong direction, has been arrested. According to the police, the TUV had eight passengers, six of whom are dead, and two are in critical condition.

The accident occurred when a bus collided with a car. Sadly, an eight-year-old child, who was also involved in the accident, was critically injured and immediately rushed to a hospital for medical attention.

While speaking to news agency ANI, Ramanand Kushwaha ADCP Traffic Police said: “A school bus and a TUV met with an accident on the Delhi Meerut Expressway at 6.00 am today. The bus driver was coming from the wrong direction after filling CNG from Delhi near Ghazipur. The people in the car were coming from Meerut and had to go to Gurgaon. There was a head-on collision. 6 persons died and 2 are seriously injured. The driver of the bus has been caught. The entire fault was of the bus driver who was coming from the wrong direction."

“The dead include 2 children. Women and men are also included. 2 people are injured and are being treated in the hospital. There were 8 people in the car. The bus belongs to Bal Bharti School Bus which is in Noida," ADCP Kushwaha was quoted as saying to ANI.

    • In another tragic incident that took place on Monday, a gas tanker overturned on a tempo in Uttar Pradesh’s Pratapgarh, resulting in the loss of at least nine lives and leaving seven others injured.

    The unfortunate accident took place in the Lilapur area, approximately 15 km from the district headquarters, along the Lucknow-Varanasi highway, according to media reports.

    first published: July 11, 2023, 08:42 IST
    last updated: July 11, 2023, 10:24 IST
