Trends :Kerala Boat TragedyCovidCyclone MochaManipur ViolenceDelhi Weather
Home » India » Bus Falls into Ditch in UP, Five Dead

Bus Falls into Ditch in UP, Five Dead

The accident took place around 3 am when the marriage party was returning to Mandela village in Uttar Pradesh's Jalaun district

Advertisement

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: May 07, 2023, 10:31 IST

Jalaun, India

The bus was hit by another vehicle near Gopalpura village following which it fell into a ditch. (Representational Image/ANI)
The bus was hit by another vehicle near Gopalpura village following which it fell into a ditch. (Representational Image/ANI)

A bus carrying a marriage party fell into a roadside ditch in Uttar Pradesh’s Jalaun district, leaving five people dead and 17 others injured early Sunday, police said.

The bus was hit by another vehicle near Gopalpura village following which it fell into a ditch, Superintendent of Police Iraj Raja said.

The accident took place around 3 am when the marriage party was returning to Mandela village in the district.

The dead have been identified as Kuldeep (36), Raghunandan (46), Sirobhan (65), Karan Singh (34) and Vikas (32).

The injured passengers have been sent to the Orai Medical College, the SP said.

Read all the Latest India News and Karnataka Elections 2023 updates here

RELATED NEWS

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

first published: May 07, 2023, 10:31 IST
last updated: May 07, 2023, 10:31 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday, Ranbir Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Malaika Arora Among Guests At Karan Johar's House Party, See Pics

+8PHOTOS

Esha Gupta, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Mouni Roy Add Glam Quotient At Party, Check Out The Stunning Pics