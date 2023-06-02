Trends :Odisha Train AccidentOdisha Accident VideoAshwini VaishnawIndiGo FlightCocktail Drugs Banned
Home » India » Business Class Passenger Moved to Economy 'Without Warning' in Delhi-Bengaluru Flight | Details Here

Business Class Passenger Moved to Economy 'Without Warning' in Delhi-Bengaluru Flight | Details Here

Three-times Grammy Award Winner Indian music composer and environmentalist Ricky Kej, who was on board the Air India flight AI0803 from Delhi to Bengaluru, narrated his experience in a long Twitter post

Advertisement

Curated By: Pragati Pal

News18.com

Last Updated: June 02, 2023, 18:40 IST

Bengaluru, India

According to Ricky, he was made to stand and wait at the counter for 20 minutes at the departure gate as the staff was confused about his ticket. (Representative Photo: Reuters)
According to Ricky, he was made to stand and wait at the counter for 20 minutes at the departure gate as the staff was confused about his ticket. (Representative Photo: Reuters)

A Business class passenger was moved to the economy “without any warning" on a flight operating from Delhi to Bengaluru on Thursday. Three-times Grammy Award Winner Indian music composer and environmentalist Ricky Kej narrated his experience in a long Twitter post.

Ricky, however, deleted the tweet later after the airline reached out to him and resolved the issue.

“Booked on @airindia flight AI0803 from Delhi to Bengaluru. Booked business class, got my business boarding pass, and at the departure gate, I (along with another business passenger) was made to stand and wait at the counter for 20 minutes while they were confused about our tickets. I was moved to the economy without any warning," Ricky said in a now-deleted tweet.

Further, upon being asked for a refund, Ricky said the airline staff acted rudely and said it will take a week or more with no guarantee.

" I asked them to at least mention the amount I would be refunded, and they rudely threatened to remove my bags and cancel my ticket without a refund," Ricky further added.

Later, Ricky said after arriving in Bengaluru, no airline staff responded to calls regarding the refund.

Ricky Kej narrated his experience in a long Twitter post. (Photo/Twitter)

top videos
  • Odisha Train Tragedy: Anushka Sharma, Salman Khan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, & Others React
  • Shahid Kapoor On Who Can Replace Shah Rukh Khan Or Salman Khan: 'NOBODY!' | Bloody Daddy | EXCLUSIVE
  • Samantha Ruth Prabhu Raises A Toast For Her Friendship With Vijay Deverakonda; And We Are In Awe
  • Deepika, Ranbir At YJHD Reunion | Aamir & Kapil's Bromance | Madhuri & Karisma's Dance Of Friendship
  • SidKiara's Insta PDA Lights Up Internet | Parineeti Mum On Wedding Date | Ranveer's Hollywood Dreams
    • Follow us on

    first published: June 02, 2023, 12:56 IST
    last updated: June 02, 2023, 18:40 IST
    Read More