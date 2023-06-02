Business Class Passenger Moved to Economy 'Without Warning' in Delhi-Bengaluru Flight | Details Here

A Business class passenger was moved to the economy “without any warning" on a flight operating from Delhi to Bengaluru on Thursday. Three-times Grammy Award Winner Indian music composer and environmentalist Ricky Kej narrated his experience in a long Twitter post.

Ricky, however, deleted the tweet later after the airline reached out to him and resolved the issue.

“Booked on @airindia flight AI0803 from Delhi to Bengaluru. Booked business class, got my business boarding pass, and at the departure gate, I (along with another business passenger) was made to stand and wait at the counter for 20 minutes while they were confused about our tickets. I was moved to the economy without any warning," Ricky said in a now-deleted tweet.

Further, upon being asked for a refund, Ricky said the airline staff acted rudely and said it will take a week or more with no guarantee.

" I asked them to at least mention the amount I would be refunded, and they rudely threatened to remove my bags and cancel my ticket without a refund," Ricky further added.

Later, Ricky said after arriving in Bengaluru, no airline staff responded to calls regarding the refund.