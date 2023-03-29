As the Punjab Police launched a massive search operation in a Hoshiarpur village and many adjoining areas following inputs that Amritpal Singh could be hiding there, the fugitive Khalistan sympathiser on Wednesday evening released his first video statement and said that he has managed to escape from the cops and “was fine and in high spirits".

Amritpal has also urged Akal Takht Jathedar to call a Sarbat Khalsa or a gathering of the Sikh community on Baisakhi.

In the video released on Akaal Channel, the radical preacher can be heard saying, “The manner in which the government has taken steps to arrest my aides and sent them to jail is very wrong. The entire Khalsa community must come together to address the issue that our community is facing. The community at this point is aware of the problems and why we need an independent Punjab. I appeal to the highest Sikh bodies (Sarbat Khalsa) to discuss this issue on all platforms possible."

He added, “It’s by God’s grace that I have managed to escape from the police pickets and I am fine."

Meanwhile, Commissioner of Police Amritsar Naunihal Singh spoke to news agency ANI on media reports stating Amritpal was expected to surrender at Golden Temple and the law and order situation in the city.

There was heavy police deployment in and around the Marnaian village in Hoshiarpur where extensive search launched late on Tuesday night after some suspects abandoned their vehicle following a chase.

“The search is going on, but we have not traced anyone yet," said a police official from Hoshiarpur, adding that CCTV footage in the area was also being scanned.

A team of the counterintelligence wing of the Punjab Police on Tuesday chased a car from Phagwara after it suspected that Amritpal and his aides could be in that vehicle, police sources said. Suspects, who are believed to be three to four in number, abandoned their vehicle near Gurdwara Bhai Chanchal Singh in Marnaian village here and fled, police sources added.

A cordon and search operation was launched on Tuesday night in and around the village while check posts and barricades were raised on the roads to nab the suspects. Police late had also conducted a door-to-door search operation to nab the suspects. The Punjab Police has been on high alert after Amritpal escaped its dragnet.

Amritpal remains untraceable since a police crackdown against him and members of his pro-Khalistan ‘Waris Punjab De’ outfit on March 18, about three weeks after he and his supporters stormed into the Ajnala police station near Amritsar to secure the release of an arrested man.

He escaped the police net in Jalandhar district on March 18, switching vehicles and changing appearances.

He and his associates have been booked under several criminal cases related to spreading disharmony among classes, attempt to murder, attack on police personnel and creating obstructions in the lawful discharge of duty by public servants.

(with inputs from PTI)

