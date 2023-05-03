Moyna BJP Worker Death: Calcutta HC Orders Post-Mortem, Grants Family Central Security For 4 Weeks

The Calcutta High Court has ordered a second post-mortem in the alleged murder of BJP booth president Bijoy Krishna Bhuniya in West Bengal’s Moyna. The post mortem will be conducted at Command Hospital and a medical board will be constituted to oversee the process. This is the second post-mortem to be conducted in the case.

The family of the deceased will also be provided central security cover for the next four weeks. BJP has called for massive protests in at least 100 places in East Medinipur to protest against Bhuniya’s death.

Bhuniya, A booth-level BJP leader, was found dead in Bengal’s Moyna, which falls under Purba Medinipur district. The Bharatiya Janata Party has blamed the ruling Trinamool for the alleged murder.

Advertisement

BJP booth president of Moyna, Bijaykrishna Bhuiya, was reportedly beaten up by “TMC goons" in front of his wife on his way back home on Monday evening and was forcibly taken away by them on a motorbike, the saffron party claimed.

Bhuiya was later murdered, the BJP further claimed and demanded the arrest of those behind it.

His body with an injury mark on the head was found on Monday late at night at a distance from his residence, the police said. Investigation into the incident is underway, police added.

BJP national vice-president and Medinipur MP, Dilip Ghosh alleged that TMC has increased its “torture" of the opposition party’s workers in the area to create an “environment of terror" with the aim of winning the coming panchayat election, due this month.

Dismissing outright any involvement in the incident, the ruling TMC said it was the outcome of a family dispute. Former TMC MLA of Moyna, Sangram Dolui, demanded that the culprits be booked.

Advertisement

BJP workers and leaders blocked roads in Moyna on Tuesday demanding the arrest of the “TMC goons" for their alleged involvement in the murder.

(With inputs from PTI)

Read all the Latest India News here