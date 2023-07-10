Trends :West Bengal Panchayat ElectionWeather NewsDelhi NewsChandrayaan-3ISKCON Monk
'Can't Run Law & Order Situation': SC Clarifies Stance on Manipur Violence, Says 'It is Govt's Job'

The Supreme Court in its observation said that at most it can give directions to rehabilitate situation in Manipur adding the assistance of different groups and positive suggestions can be the best way forward

Reported By: Ananya Bhatnagar

Edited By: Kavya Mishra

News18 India

Last Updated: July 10, 2023, 15:09 IST

New Delhi, India

A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha was hearing the matter. (File photo/Reuters)
A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha was hearing the matter. (File photo/Reuters)

The Supreme Court on Monday said that its proceedings cannot be used as a platform to escalate further tension in Manipur adding that handling law and order situations on the ground is the elected government’s job and not the court’s.

The court in its observation underlines that it cannot take over the responsibility of dousing violence in Manipur as this is the function of the elected government and not the Supreme Court’s.

Clearing its duties and responsibilities in the matter, the apex court said that at most it can give directions to the authorities to make the situation better adding the assistance of different groups and positive suggestions can be the best way forward.

A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha was hearing the matter.

“We have to be conscious of the fact that we are not running security, law and order there," the Chief Justice added.

The chief justice further asked senior advocate Colin Gonsalves, who is representing the Kuki community, to come up with positive suggestions on the situation.

“Give us some positive suggestions by Tuesday to make the situation better and we will ask the Centre and the Manipur government to look into it", the bench told different groups of Manipur as per PTI.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, while appearing on Centre’s behalf said, “We, on this side, are for the public. The matter may be taken up by the petitioner with the utmost sensitivity because any misinformation may aggravate the situation in the State."

    • This comes after the top court on July 3 directed the Manipur government to file an updated status report detailing steps taken for security, rehabilitation and improving the law and order situation in the violence-struck state.

    So far, more than 100 people have been killed and several hundred injured since ethnic violence broke out in the state on May 3.

    About the Author

    Ananya BhatnagarAnanya Bhatnagar, Correspondent at CNN-News18, reports on various legal issues a...Read More

    first published: July 10, 2023, 15:07 IST
    last updated: July 10, 2023, 15:09 IST
